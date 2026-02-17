Switzerland's Camille Rast, left, poses with third placed Wendy Holdener after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) KEYSTONE

Just four years ago in China, the Swiss skiers won seven Olympic medals. Now only the slalom remains to prevent a debacle like the last one at the 2011 World Championships. Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener are challenged.

Cortina d'Ampezzo has not been worth the trip for the Swiss skiers so far. Only the slalom remains to prevent the first medal-less title fights since the 2011 World Championships in Garmisch and the Olympic Games in Vancouver the year before. On paper, the signs for the medals are good, but in reality there are bigger obstacles.

After her 12th place in the giant slalom on Sunday, Camille Rast was very frustrated. The skier from Valais had secured seven podium places in the last nine technical races before the Olympic Games, but now the slopes in Italy are not at all suited to her abilities. The prospect of the slalom on the same slope could not cheer her up at all. "It's a junior slope," grumbled the world champion. Confidence and anticipation look different.

Number 2 and 3 of the season

Even before the start of the games, the omens for the Swiss women were very bad. They won no fewer than six medals at the 2021 World Championships in Cortina. But this winter, the women's speed team has been decimated by injuries to Lara Gut-Behrami and Michelle Gisin. In addition, the tried and tested Corinne Suter and Jasmine Flury are also struggling after returning from injuries.

The fact that they were not even close to a medal is something to think about. Malorie Blanc's best classification so far is 10th place in the super-G. In 2010 in Vancouver, the last time they were without an Olympic medal, they also had some bad luck with three 4th places.

But not all is lost. Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener are the second and third best slalom racers of the winter behind the dominator Mikaela Shiffrin. Both have already proven their strength at major events, with Rast triumphing ahead of Holdener at the World Championships in Saalbach a year ago. For her part, Rast from Schwyz already has five Olympic medals to her name.

Rast and Holdener won gold and silver at the 2025 World Championships in Saalbach. KEYSTONE

Holdener likes the new slope

Holdener is also more optimistic about the slalom than Rast. "You have to attack consistently," says the 2018 Olympic silver medallist and 2022 bronze medallist. "I actually think it's great when the slopes are new and unfamiliar." She gave up the giant slalom at short notice and trained slalom instead. Rast should not be written off yet either. After letting off steam on Sunday, perhaps her head is clear again and the frustration has dissipated.

After all, despite all the criticism of the technicians' pistes, which was also voiced by the men in Bormio: In the end, there were no random winners in these games. Loïc Meillard repeated his victory from the World Championships in the slalom, as did Federica Brignone in the giant slalom. Sara Hector, the Olympic champion from Beijing, came second. That would definitely speak for a good performance from Rast and Holdener.

Mikaela Shiffrin is under similar pressure. The US superstar has now gone eight Olympic races without a tangible result and is facing the threat of her second Winter Games in a row without a medal. So there is a lot at stake on Wednesday (1st run 10.00, 2nd run 13.30).

