Camille Rast celebrates her next podium finish in Kronplatz. Picture: Keystone

Camille Rast also proves her top form in Kronplatz and only has to admit defeat to discipline leader Julia Scheib in the difficult giant slalom. Shortly after the race, Rast declares war on the Austrian.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Camille Rast finishes on the podium in Kronplatz for the third giant slalom in a row. Julia Scheib is the only skier to beat the Swiss in the last three races in this discipline.

Rast is satisfied with her performance, but she has declared war on Scheib for the next giant slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn.

Rast has nothing but praise for Federica Brignone, who made her World Cup comeback with an impressive sixth place. Show more

The last three women's giant slalom races degenerate into a private duel between Camille Rast and Julia Scheib: in Semmering the Austrian wins ahead of the Swiss, in Kranjska Gora Rast triumphs ahead of Scheib, before the tide turns again in Kronplatz.

In Italy, Rast was 37 hundredths short of victory. "I lost a lot at the bottom. But generally it was a good race. I was a bit too nice in the first run. But you learn from that," says Rast in the SRF interview. "To be on the podium here on this difficult track - I'm really satisfied."

High praise for Brignone

Finally, the hard and long work is paying off. "I can now show everything we worked on in the giant slalom. There is certainly still room for improvement. But standing on the podium is a good step," said Rast.

The 26-year-old is the clear number 2 in the giant slalom discipline rankings, but the gap to Scheib is already considerable at 139 points - and Rast's ambitions are clear: "Now I have to get back to the highest level." Preferably as early as next Saturday, when the giant slalom takes place in Spindleruv Mlyn: "It starts from scratch again at the weekend."

Switzerland's greatest technical talent is impressed by Federica Brignone, who is returning to the World Cup in Kronplatz after almost 300 days. "I was at Fede's home this summer and saw her leg. It really didn't look good," says Rast. "The fact that she's now at the start and in 6th place - it's incredible what she's doing. She certainly hasn't forgotten how to ski. I think she'll need a bit more time to get to the top. But there's not much missing. She can be back at the top very quickly."