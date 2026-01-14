Camille Rast finishes in a strong 4th place in Flachau. Keystone

Camille Rast travels to the night slalom in Flachau with an ailment - and yet once again keeps up with the best. In the end, the skier from Valais is only two hundredths off the podium. But her frustration is limited.

Jan Arnet

"I tried everything and made a few mistakes. The podium would have been possible, but 4th place is also good. It gives me a little more hunger next week," laughs Camille Rast in the SRF interview after the night spectacle in Austria. "When you're fourth, you're even more hungry for the podium. Especially when it's so close."

The Valais skier is just 0.02 seconds off Katharina Troupe's 3rd place. Mikaela Shiffrin wins in Flachau ahead of her US compatriot Paula Moltzan.

In the TV interview, Rast has to cough again and again. "Yesterday I was in bed all day, that certainly wasn't the right preparation", she explains. Although she came to Flachau ailing, Rast was once again able to keep up with the best. Even if she lacked a bit of energy. "Now I have a few days until the giant slalom in Kronplatz."

Holdener not completely satisfied despite 5th place

Wendy Holdener, who finished in a strong 5th place, is less satisfied. "I would have liked to have skied a little more at the limit," she says. "At times I was able to take a little more risk. If I force myself into these situations a bit more, I can unpack it. I'll keep working on that."

Eliane Christen, on the other hand, can be highly satisfied. She managed to qualify for the Olympics with her 10th place: "It's incredible," says Christen. "It's great that I was able to get the second run down well after the strong first run."