Camille Rast is the first skier this winter to achieve the feat of beating Mikaela Shiffrin in a slalom. Thanks to Wendy Holdener, Swiss-Ski is even represented twice on the podium. The joy in the finish area is correspondingly great.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two Swiss women make it onto the podium in the Kranjska Gora slalom!

Camille Rast even beats high-flyer Shiffrin and wins, Wendy Holdener is on the podium for the first time this season in third place.

The two Swiss racers are overjoyed in the finish area. "Unbelievable! I didn't think it would go so well this weekend," admits Rast. Show more

What a weekend for Camille Rast! First the 26-year-old wins her first World Cup giant slalom on Saturday, then she doubles up in the slalom on Sunday - and is the first skier to beat dominator Mikaela Shiffrin in this discipline this winter.

"Unbelievable. I didn't think it would go so well this weekend. But after Semmering, where I came second twice, I was certainly still a bit hungry," says Rast after her second victory in 24 hours in the Kranjska Gora finish area.

No adjustment of goals

In any case, Rast has always finished on the podium in the last five World Cup races. "I work a lot with the fitness coach and the ski coach so that I can recover well. It works really well together. And the equipment is also perfect, it's a great collaboration," says Rast, explaining her exceptional results.

However, adjusting her goals in the Olympic winter is not something that crosses the technician's mind. "I don't change my goals at all. The most important thing in a season is to stay healthy. You can see that straight away when you're a bit ill or tired. Everything is great now, I want to carry on like this and not think about it too much. Keep training and ride fast."

Big relief for Holdener

In addition to Rast, a second Swiss skier, Wendy Holdener, also impressed in Kranjska Gora. The 32-year-old even made it onto the podium for the first time this season in third place. "It feels very good. It was always so easy, but now it took a lot of energy. That's why it's all the better that I was able to pull it off today and am one step closer to Rast and Shiffrin, for whom it looks easy right now," said Holdener.

She has been working on the mental aspect in particular recently. "I've been working on my mindset, I've been looking for offensiveness, that I'm not sitting on the line and want to do everything perfectly," says Holdener, adding: "I wanted to keep calm so that I can step on the gas at the start. I was able to do that well today."

