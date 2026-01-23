Instead of competing for more victories, Lara Gut-Behrami is ending her illustrious career following her serious injury last winter. It’s a fate she shares with other ski stars.

The 2026 Olympic Games were supposed to mark the end of Lara Gut-Behrami’s career. But things turned out differently: In mid-November of last year, she suffered a serious injury to her left knee. The diagnosis was devastating: a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a torn medial collateral ligament, and a torn meniscus.

For a long time, it was unclear whether the Ticino native would retire or—especially with an eye toward the 2027 World Championships in Crans-Montana—give it another shot. Now Gut-Behrami has announced the end of her career.

“Despite nearly 20 years of elite competition, despite falls and injuries, I don’t have any recurring pain—and I don’t want any either,” explains the 35-year-old. Gut-Behrami is by no means the first top female skier to step away from the big stage after a serious injury. Here are a few examples:

Anna Veith, 2020

Anna Veith (née Fenninger) was one of Lara Gut-Behrami’s closest colleagues on the Ski World Cup circuit and one of her fiercest rivals. The Austrian won Olympic gold, became a multiple world champion, and claimed the overall World Cup title three times. In 2015, she suffered her first serious knee injury, followed by another torn cruciate ligament in 2019. Although she wanted to return to the slopes, she was unable to do so. Veith ended her successful career in May 2020 because her body could no longer keep up.

Anna Veith won Olympic gold in the super-G in 2014 and three World Championship gold medals. APA/APA

Silvano Beltrametti, 2001

On December 8, 2001, up-and-coming speed skier Silvano Beltrametti suffered a serious crash on the Val d'Isère downhill course. Traveling at 120 km/h, the skier from Graubünden lost control after a momentary lapse in concentration, plowed through two safety nets, and crashed into a pole. In the crash, he suffered severe spinal injuries—and about two hours after the accident, the sad reality became clear: Beltrametti was paralyzed from the waist down and would be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. The accident prompted the implementation of stricter safety measures. For example, blue lines were introduced to guide skiers toward the next gate. For Beltrametti and his career, however, this came too late. Beltrametti later became a hotelier in Lenzerheide, GR.

Silvano Beltrametti hasn't lost his love of skiing, even after his serious accident. KEYSTONE

Daniel Albrecht, 2013

During training for the Hahnenkamm Downhill in Kitzbühel in January 2009, the finish jump proved to be Daniel Albrecht’s undoing. Traveling at about 138 km/h, Albrecht hurtled toward the jump, lost his balance in midair, and crashed brutally onto the slope 70 meters later. The Valais native lay motionless on the ground—and fought for his life in the weeks that followed. Albrecht spent over three weeks in an induced coma in the intensive care unit in Innsbruck with a severe traumatic brain injury and lung injuries. When he woke up, Albrecht didn’t know who he was—and even had to learn to speak all over again. Although Albrecht returned to the World Cup more than 22 months after the crash, he was unable to achieve any notable results. In October 2013, at the age of 30, Albrecht finally announced his retirement.

In January 2009, Daniel Albrecht suffered a serious crash during the Kitzbühel downhill race. Environmental Protection Agency

Julia Mancuso, 2018

The American went all out on the slopes—and off them, too. Mancuso was known in the ski world as a party girl who was always up for a good time. Unfortunately, the four-time Olympic medalist struggled with injuries time and again. Chronic hip problems and multiple surgeries meant she skied through years of pain. In 2018, she was forced to call it quits; Mancuso said she had lost the battle against her hip problems. She competed in her 399th and final World Cup race wearing a Wonder Woman costume.

Julia Mancuso took her final run in a Wonder Woman costume in 2018. Associated Press

Aksel Lund Svindal, 2019

He is one of the most successful skiers of recent years. Two Olympic gold medals, five world championship titles, and two overall World Cup titles. Yet Svindal has suffered nearly as many injuries as he has victories in his career. In 2007, he suffered a fractured cheekbone, a double nasal fracture, and a deep laceration on his buttocks in a fall at Beaver Creek. He temporarily required a colostomy. In the fall of 2014, Svindal suffered a torn Achilles tendon while playing soccer. In January 2016, he added a torn cruciate ligament to his list of injuries. In 2019, he ended his career due to persistent knee problems. For four years, the Norwegian and American Julia Mancuso were the most prominent couple on the ski circuit. They split up in 2013.

Aksel Lund Svindal after his fall in the 2016 Kitzbühel downhill. APA

Mauro Caviezel, 2023

Mauro Caviezel’s long ordeal began in January 2021. During training for the downhill race in Garmisch, Caviezel suffered a serious fall and sustained a traumatic brain injury, among other injuries. As a result, the 2021–22 season was completely derailed. Caviezel returns at the end of November 2022. However, his comeback is short-lived. In his second race, the Super-G at Lake Louise, Caviezel crashes again and suffers another traumatic brain injury. On January 10, 2023, he announced his retirement, stating: “Unfortunately, I’m not well enough to return to competitive skiing.”

Mauro Caviezel announced his retirement in January 2023. KEYSTONE

Marc Gisin, 2020

Time and again, Marc Gisin has been set back by injuries throughout his eleven-year career. In 2012, he tore his cruciate ligament. In 2015, he suffered a traumatic brain injury with a brain hemorrhage. Things got even worse for him during the 2018 Val Gardena downhill race. In a crash, he once again suffered a traumatic brain injury, along with multiple fractures and a lung contusion that nearly cost him his life. Nevertheless, the Engelberg native fought his way back into the World Cup time and again. However, his body never fully recovered from the injuries. He retired in 2020.

After his career, Marc Gisin served as racing director at Stöckli Ski for three years. KEYSTONE

Lindsey Vonn (?)

Lindsey Vonn’s career has been—or rather, is—marked by injuries. In October 2018, the American announced her retirement at the end of the 2018–19 season. In early 2019, her knee pain became so severe that she announced the immediate end of her career in an emotional interview on ORF.

Five and a half years after her retirement, Vonn received a knee replacement, after which she announced her return to the World Cup. In December 2024, at the age of 40, she indeed made her comeback—and quickly returned to success. She was even considered a major favorite heading into the 2026 Olympic downhill, but shortly before the race, Vonn tore her cruciate ligament in Crans-Montana. Nevertheless, she took the start in Cortina d’Ampezzo—and sustained serious leg injuries in a fall.

Lindsey Vonn's dramatic fall at the Olympic Games. Observation, Measurement, and Assessment

Shortly afterward, Vonn’s father declared his daughter’s career over, but the ambitious athlete herself has not yet made an official announcement. “I don’t want to jump to conclusions or speculate about what I might do,” the 41-year-old emphasized in April.

The time has not yet come to decide on her athletic future. The crash in Italy had shaken her deeply. “It’s a completely different kind of injury, especially because of how severe it was and the realization that I could have lost my leg—and just how bad it really was,” Vonn explained. She said she’s still in “survival mode” right now. That’s why she doesn’t want to draw any conclusions about her career just yet.