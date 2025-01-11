The Swiss slalom slump on the Chuenisbärgli continues - Gallery Loïc Meillard is eliminated for the first time this season and after four podium finishes in five slaloms Image: Keystone Daniel Yule, victorious five years ago, has to settle for 12th place Image: Keystone Tanguy Nef is the best Swiss on the Chuenisbärgli in eighth place Image: Keystone After five races without any points, Marc Rochat achieves a liberation with 10th place Image: Keystone Luca Aerni (20th) is the fourth Swiss to finish in the points Image: Keystone The Swiss slalom slump on the Chuenisbärgli continues - Gallery Loïc Meillard is eliminated for the first time this season and after four podium finishes in five slaloms Image: Keystone Daniel Yule, victorious five years ago, has to settle for 12th place Image: Keystone Tanguy Nef is the best Swiss on the Chuenisbärgli in eighth place Image: Keystone After five races without any points, Marc Rochat achieves a liberation with 10th place Image: Keystone Luca Aerni (20th) is the fourth Swiss to finish in the points Image: Keystone

The Swiss slalom racers achieve their worst result of the season in their home race in Adelboden of all places. Nevertheless, there are two "winners" in Tanguy Nef and Marc Rochat.

The Chuenisbärgli is traditionally a tough place for the Swiss slalom racers. In 23 World Cup races to date, only two podium places have resulted. Nevertheless: with Marc Berthod (2007) and Daniel Yule (2020), the local podium racers have climbed right to the top of the podium.

Meillard's threader

On Saturday, everything was in place for the third Swiss slalom podium in Adelboden. The pole artists even had the big stage for once, as the program was changed due to the weather.

However, in adverse conditions with snowfall and fog, Loïc Meillard, the biggest Swiss trump card, had to bow out in the first run. As the leader of the slalom rankings, he retired for the first time this season after four podium finishes in the first five races. The 28-year-old had a good intermediate time in the steep slope. "It hurts when you don't finish, especially here in Adelboden," said Meillard. "But it's part of this sport," said the Frenchman, who had to surrender the lead in the discipline standings to Henrik Kristoffersen.

Daniel Yule was unable to confirm his recent upturn in form in his home race. After two top 10 finishes, he had to settle for 12th place.

Tanguy Nef achieved the best Swiss result in eighth place. With the fourth-best time in the second run, the 28-year-old moved up twelve places in the final decision. "I'm really satisfied. I was able to do exactly what I wanted in the second run. That feels good."

Rochat's stroke of liberation

Marc Rochat was visibly relieved. After four retirements and 44th place in Madonna di Campiglio, the man from the canton of Vaud managed a stroke of liberation with 10th place in the Bernese Oberland. The 32-year-old was correspondingly emotional in the finish area. "Today feels really, really good," he said in a broken voice and on the verge of tears. "When I saw green at the finish, I almost cried."

The difficult start to the season had not left him unscathed. "The season was very, very difficult for me. You wouldn't believe what was going on in my head. I wouldn't wish that on anyone."

Marc Rochat celebrates his strong second run after crossing the finish line in Adelboden. KEYSTONE

After a cautious first run and an intermediate 23rd position, he said he thought a lot between runs and kept telling himself how lucky he was to be one of the best skiers in the world. "I'm really, really proud of my performance in the second run. I finally showed a bit of character and a run at the height of my level. That's why I'm extremely, extremely happy," said Rochat, for whom 10th place almost felt like a podium finish.

