Scary moment in Lauberhorn training Rogentin crashes - Odermatt loses 3 seconds on best time

Jan Arnet

14.1.2025

Stefan Rogentin falls in the 1st training session for the Lauberhorn downhill.
Keystone

The Swiss are still cautious in the 1st downhill training on the Lauberhorn. Stefan Rogentin even causes a moment of shock.

14.01.2025, 16:22

14.01.2025, 16:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Shock moment in the 1st training session for the Lauberhorn downhill: Stefan Rogentin crashes in the finish S, but fortunately remains uninjured.
  • The Swiss take it easy in the first test, Marco Odermatt finishes more than 3 seconds behind the fastest time.
  • Further downhill training sessions follow on Wednesday and Thursday. The super-G is scheduled for Friday, the downhill on Saturday and the slalom on Sunday.
Luck in misfortune for Stefan Rogentin in the 1st training session for the Lauberhorn downhill on Saturday. The man from Graubünden starts first, crashes in the finish S, flies into the safety nets, but remains uninjured. The moment of shock is annoying for Alexis Monney, who has to interrupt his test run.

Most of the racers take fewer risks on the first training run in Wengen than Rogentin and don't ski the whole course as they would in the race. Accordingly, the times are of little significance.

Odermatt is still taking it "easy"

So it's not really worrying that last year's winner Marco Odermatt only finished 22nd and lost more than 3 seconds on Cameron Alexander's best time. Especially as the Canadian also missed a gate. The best penalty-free skiers are Austria's Otmar Striedinger, Italy's Mattia Casse and Canada's James Crawford.

The best Swiss skier is Marco Kohler in 16th place, while Lars Rösti, Franjo von Allmen, Justin Murisier, Arnaud Boisset and Alexis Monney, like Odermatt, have not yet put the pedal to the metal.

Number 1 in the world. Switzerland dominates the Ski World Cup, but Alpine Director Flatscher still sees room for improvement

The anticipation for the race on Saturday is nevertheless huge. "The piste is perfectly prepared, I think it's better than almost ever before. It's really nice to ski," Odermatt tells SRF. "I still need to recover a bit from Adelboden and am taking it easy until the races."

Two more downhill training sessions are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Wengen. The super-G is on the program on Friday, the downhill will take place on Saturday and the slalom will follow on Sunday.

