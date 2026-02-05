Stefan Rogentin prevails against Niels Hintermann in the third downhill training. Keystone

Stefan Rogentin has the better cards than Niels Hintermann in the duel for the fourth and final Swiss starting place for Saturday's Olympic Downhill in Bormio.

Luca Betschart

In the second training run on the Stelvio, 31-year-old Rogentin from Graubünden was a good four tenths faster than Zurich's Hintermann, who is a year younger, up to the measuring point after the San Pietro jump. After almost one and a half minutes, Rogentin was in fourth place and Hintermann in ninth place behind Mattia Casse, who was fastest in training.

The Swiss-Ski coaching team had set the fourth intermediate time as the decisive comparison point in advance. There, Rogentin, who opened the training session, was 43 hundredths of a second ahead of Hintermann. The fact that Hintermann made up time in the last 30 seconds and finished ninth overall ahead of Rogentin (14th) should hardly matter - Rogentin visibly slowed down after the intermediate time. The man from Graubünden should therefore have a good chance of being allowed to start.

The Italian Casse won the training with a lead of 0.45 seconds ahead of his compatriot Florian Schieder. He was followed in third place by another local, Streif downhill winner Giovanni Franzoni (0.87 back). The fastest Swiss over the entire course was Alexis Monney in 6th place (1.16 back). Marco Odermatt (23rd) and Franjo von Allmen (26th), the last two downhill world champions, took it rather easy in the second training session and only skied fast in sections.

Like Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen, Monney from Fribourg had been selected by the coaching crew led by Swiss head coach Tom Stauffer for the Olympic downhill on Saturday (start at 11.30 am). The fourth Swiss starter will probably be Stefan Rogentin. For him, as for Odermatt, it would be his second start in an Olympic downhill after 2022 in China, while Monney and Von Allmen would be making their Winter Games debut.

The live ticker

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

Standings after the top 30

The top skiers have crossed the finish line The top skiers have crossed the finish line. This concludes the live ticker. The Italian Mattia Casse is the fastest. He wins the training ahead of his compatriots Florian Schieder and Giovanni Franzoni. The best Swiss driver is Alexis Monney in 6th place.

Cameron lets it rip The Canadian seems to be the skier with the most confidence outside the top 15 - at least according to ski expert Beat Feuz after his run. And he will know.

Monney shows flashes of class Monney accelerates at the top and slows down in the third sector. But he shows that he is a force to be reckoned with in Bormio.

Kriechmayr still covered The Austrian isn't laying his cards on the table yet either. He is currently in 6th place in the classification.

Paris at the top Paris is also stepping on the gas at the top and is right at the front in the top two sectors. However, he loses some time in the middle section.

Schieder currently third Schieder is also showing a lot of commitment in Bormio and is currently in 3rd place. The podium is currently occupied by three Italians.

Franzoni with 2nd best time The Italian is taking it pretty seriously and is in 2nd place. 8 tenths behind at the finish.

Franjo von Allmen with a show performance The man from the Bernese Oberland only goes full throttle at the top, then slows down early. He even puts on a little show at the finish jump.

Allegre steps on the gas The Frenchman, on the other hand, wants to show something today and only loses a little time.

Cochran-Siegle Yesterday's fastest in training also makes no pretensions of giving everything here.

Odermatt takes the pace out The man from Nidwalden is not going full throttle and is over 2 seconds behind at the finish.

Hintermann loses duel against Rogentin The man from Zurich loses a little time at the top, then catches up a little. But then he is 7 tenths behind. Now it's getting really difficult. Hintermann loses almost a second to Rogentin in sector 5.

Casse misses the gate The Italian accelerates hard and is just ahead at the halfway point of the race. But then he misses a gate and his time is not counted.

Hemetsberger crashes The Austrian opened yesterday's training, today he starts the race in fourth place. But Hemetsberger takes an unfortunate tumble and flies into the net. He even loses his helmet before the impact. However, he is able to get up on his own but holds his nose.

Crawford at the back The Canadian is a good 8 tenths behind in the middle of the race. It is becoming increasingly clear: Rogentin has certainly put in a good run.

Alphand loses time The Frenchman loses a lot of time compared to Rogentin. It's two seconds up to sector 5.

Rogentin opens - will his time be enough? In sunshine and perfect conditions, the man from the Grisons sets the first target time. After 1:30 minutes or five sectors, the training is over for him because he doesn't complete the bottom part. It remains to be seen whether it will be enough for the starting position on Saturday in the internal Swiss duel. His rival Niels Hintermann will start the race with start number 6.

The start list for the 2nd training run Picture: FIS

This man from Vaud will be competing against Marco Odermatt at the Olympics Thomas Weir. This name probably means nothing to you - and yet the young ski racer from Vaud is one of the chosen ones who will be competing in the slalom and giant slalom at the Olympic Games. To the article.

Swiss in the lead in 1st training The Swiss are among the front runners in the first training session for Saturday's Olympic downhill in Bormio. The best time was set by American Ryan Cochran-Siegle. None of the 43 athletes at the start revealed their cards for the race. Marco Odermatt also rode in a controlled manner and slowed down well before the finish. As the best Swiss, he finished in 3rd place, four tenths behind Cochran-Siegle, directly ahead of Alexis Monney. Franjo von Allmen lost around a second on the best time and finished seventh.

Hintermann or Rogentin - who will take last place on the grid? Stefan Rogentin will duel with Niels Hintermann for the fourth Swiss starting place. The man from the Zurich Oberland is not too happy about his bosses' decision to give Alexis Monney third place on the grid early. Swiss downhill skiers at the front Hintermann angry after first training session: "My bosses have spoiled my mood"

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker of the second downhill training session for the men's Olympic downhill. Stefan Rogentin will open the training from 11.30 am. You can follow it live here. Show more

You might also be interested in