Stefan Rogentin secures the last Swiss starting place for Sunday's World Championship Downhill. The man from Graubünden beat Marco Kohler and Lars Rösti in the team-internal elimination.
The second downhill training session also had only limited significance. While some racers took the opportunity to gain new insights into their choice of line and equipment, others pushed themselves to the limit. Among them were the three Swiss skiers who were fighting for the fifth and final starting place for Swiss-Ski.
Rogentin outdoes Kohler and Rösti
Rogentin took to the course with start number 1, showed a committed run and was clearly the fastest of the unseeded Swiss trio. In 5th place, the man from Graubünden lost eight tenths to Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who set the fastest time in training as on Wednesday. Although Rösti improved noticeably compared to the first training session, he still lost 63 hundredths on his team-mate and thus missed out on the first World Championship race of his career. The same applies to Marco Kohler, who went beyond the limit and was eliminated.
The Swiss team for the supreme discipline therefore consists of Alexis Monney, Justin Murisier, Marco Odermatt, Franjo von Allmen and Rogentin. The Swiss are allowed to compete with five athletes on Sunday because they have the reigning world champion in Odermatt, who is not a burden on the normal contingent.
Von Allmen sets an exclamation mark
The fastest Swiss in the second training session was Von Allmen. The man from the Bernese Oberland showed an outstanding run, especially in the middle section. He slowed down before the finish jump and finished in 2nd place, 43 hundredths behind Cochran-Siegle ex aequo with Stefan Eichberger. The Austrian beat Otmar Striedinger and Raphael Haaser in the internal team elimination. Odermatt, Monney and Murisier only partially pushed themselves to the limit and finished 8th, 13th and 21st respectively.
Vincent Kriechmayr skipped training after finishing second in the first practice run. The Austrian gave his right knee a break in view of Friday's Super-G. Race starts are not in danger, he said. In his crash two and a half weeks ago in the downhill in Wengen, he had pulled an inner ligament.
The third and final downhill training session is scheduled for Saturday.
The results of the second training session
- 1. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) 1:41.06
- 2nd Franjo von Allmen (SUI), + 0.43
Stefan Eichberger (AUT), + 0.43
- 5th Stefan Rogentin (SUI), + 0.80
- 8th Marco Odermatt (SUI), + 0.92
- 13th Alexis Monney (SUI), + 1.22
- 19th Lars Rösti (SUI), + 1.43
- 21st Justin Murisier (SUI), + 1.63
- Retired: Marco Kohler (SUI)
#30
Goldberg clearly beaten
The American closes the top 30 and loses over 2.5 seconds.
#29
Seger over two seconds back
The Canadian has no chance of keeping up with the top times.
#28
Theaux far behind
The Frenchman is 1.82 seconds behind.
#27
Baumann almost two seconds back
The German loses 1.88 seconds to Cochran-Siegle.
#26
Innerhofer takes it very easy
The Italian makes no effort to take the training seriously here. He saves his energy and loses 7.68 seconds.
#25
Lehto far behind
The Finn can't keep up and loses over two seconds.
#24
Rösti has no chance against Rogentin
At the last relevant split time, Rogentin drove through with a time of 1:11.24. Rösti, on the other hand, passes with a time of 1:11.99 and so it should be clear: Stefan Rogentin gets the fifth starting place in the Swiss downhill team for Sunday.
#23
Alphand the best Frenchman
Nils Alphand less than a second behind in the top 10.
-
#22
Kohler drops out
Marco Kohler is slower than Rogentin, then slides off after a jump. That was it for the dream of the World Championship downhill.
#21
Bailet also struggling
France again, this time Mathieu Bailet. But he doesn't manage a clean run either. He is 2.20 seconds behind.
#20
Muzaton far behind
The Frenchman pulls off an unsuccessful run and loses almost two seconds.
#19
Striedinger fights for the qualification
Ottmar Striedinger is still fighting for a starting position in the Austrian team on Sunday. Nevertheless, he loses 1.22 seconds. It's going to be tough for him.
#18
Sejersted clearly beaten
The Norwegian with the slowest time so far in today's training.
#17
Schieder loses almost 1.5 seconds
The Italian can't keep up today.
#16
Cochran-Siegle again with best time
The American was already the best in yesterday's practice. Today, too, he sets the fastest time by a clear margin of 0.43 seconds.
#15
Cameron Alexander drops out
The Canadian is the first driver not to make it to the finish today.
#14
von Allmen the fastest
Wow, what a drive by Franjo von Allmen. The Swiss still has a half-second lead at the last intermediate time. After that, he rides a long upright passage to the finish and still sets the fastest time. That was very impressive.
#13
Paris fully involved at the top
The Italian shows a good performance in the upper part of the course. Towards the bottom he also slows down more and more and loses 0.64 seconds by the finish. Today's results should definitely not be overrated.
#12
Crawford also over a second behind
The big winner of the downhill in Kitzbühel is in last place for the time being.
#11
Murisier loses 1.19 seconds
Justin Murisier also has a Swiss fixed starting place. You can also see that he is not taking full risks and is conserving his strength.
#10
Kriechmayr not at the start today
The Austrian will not take part in today's second downhill training.
#9
Hrobat loses almost a second
Miha Hrobat is one of the big climbers of the current downhill season. Today he is skiing rather leisurely and is 0.91 seconds behind.
#8
Monney at the very back of the rankings
Monney is already seeded for Sunday's downhill. He still made the odd mistake today and is at the bottom of the intermediate classification.
#7
Odermatt with a good run
The Swiss is in the lead in the first intermediate times. However, he then loses time in the lower section and after the last intermediate time he even finishes upright.
#6
Bryce Bennett in last position
The American loses almost seven tenths of a second.
#5
All very close together
So far, the drivers are not taking much time off each other. Stefan Babinsky is in fourth place, just two hundredths of a second behind Rogentin, who is still in second place.
#4
Allegre loses half a second
The Frenchman can't quite keep up and is 0.48 seconds behind at the finish.
The Swiss qualification
The Swiss are still fighting for fifth place on the grid today. As ORF reports, the times at the last intermediate time and not the final time will be relevant for the Swiss qualification. We will of course keep an eye on that.
-
#3
Hemetsberger in 3rd place
The Austrian finishes one hundredth of a second behind Rogentin in third place.
#2
Casse slightly faster than Rogentin
The Italian Mattia Casse tests Rogentin's time and is 0.36 seconds faster than the Swiss.
#1
Rogentin the first starter
The first Swiss driver crosses the finish line with a time of 1:41.86. We will find out what this time is worth with the next riders.
Swiss at the front in 1st practice
The Swiss speed cracks were among the front runners in the first training session. Stefan Rogentin, Marco Odermatt and Alexis Monney finished 4th, 5th and 7th respectively, with Ryan Cochran-Siegle setting the fastest time.
-
Qualifying trouble for Rogentin
Find out here why Stefan Rogentin is not enjoying the team's internal qualifying at all.
-
Rogentin fights for a starting place
It came as no surprise that Rogentin was the best-ranked of the Swiss skiers who have performed so well this World Cup winter. In the second training session on Thursday, the man from Graubünden will have to compete in an internal team elimination for the fifth and final starting place in Sunday's race.
Other contenders are Marco Kohler and Lars Rösti. Kohler finished 13th on Wednesday, Rösti 32nd. Five Swiss athletes are allowed to compete because they have the reigning world champion, Odermatt, who is not part of the normal contingent. In addition to Odermatt, Franjo von Allmen, Alexis Monney and Justin Murisier are also seeded.