After Friday's victory, Lindsey Vonn finishes second in Saturday's downhill. KEYSTONE

St. Moritz remains a good place for Lindsey Vonn: just one day after her comeback victory, the 41-year-old is back on the podium - and has to laugh because of a question about Roger Federer.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you 21-year-old German Emma Aicher wins the second downhill in St. Moritz ahead of 41-year-old Lindsey Vonn, who cites a mistake in the middle section as the reason for her second place.

Vonn talks about her comeback after knee surgery and emphasizes that her original goal was a pain-free life - not a return to racing.

After her first World Cup victory since 2018, Vonn also received congratulations from Swiss tennis star Roger Federer on Friday. Show more

One day after her first World Cup victory in seven years, Lindsey Vonn finishes second in the second downhill in St. Moritz: beaten this time only by 21-year-old German Emma Aicher.

The 41-year-old then explains why it didn't work out this time. "Yesterday took a bit too much energy and I was a bit tired today. I made a mistake in the middle and rode on my hips and unfortunately you can't win if you ride on your hips." Nevertheless, it was a good result to be back on the podium.

blue News also asked Lindsey Vonn in the finish area about the long time since her last victory (before yesterday's triumph). Back then, in March 2018, the world was a different place. For example, a certain Roger Federer was still the world number 1 in men's tennis at the time. When asked whether she could also persuade "King Roger" to make a comeback, the speed queen had to laugh: "I spoke to him a few years ago and he's really totally done." However, the two were still in contact after her victory yesterday: "He wrote to me yesterday and said hello. It was very nice and nice of him to get in touch. But unfortunately I think he's done with his career."

The aim of the operation was not to ski again

Vonn herself is enjoying being back in the World Cup. She is able to block out all the hype surrounding her before the races: "I listen to my rap music and am super focused, I don't notice anything. I'm the eldest of five children, I'm used to chaos. It's part of my life and part of my job. At my age, you can deal with it."

Lindsey Vonn has an operation to thank for the fact that she can ski again at all: In April 2024, she had a partial knee prosthesis fitted. Why didn't she do it sooner? "I think I had to retire because I now have a completely different perspective," explains Vonn. She has been able to really enjoy her retirement from professional sport and has built a wonderful life for herself. If she had had the operation in 2019, it would have been for the wrong reasons: "I had the operation to have a pain-free life and not to ski again." Everything would have changed if she had done it beforehand. Now she is on a journey with the big goal of Cortina: "Everything should end there."

