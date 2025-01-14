Lindsey Vonn receives words of praise from Bernhard Russi after her strong comeback in the World Cup. Picture: Keystone

After a long absence, Lindsey Vonn is back in the World Cup points at the first attempt and almost lands on the podium in St. Anton. Bernhard Russi rows back after his harsh criticism of the 40-year-old's comeback.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn is right in the middle of the world elite in the speed races in St. Anton last weekend and is already sniffing the World Cup podium again as sixth in the downhill and fourth in the super-G.

Bernhard Russi, who harshly criticized the US American for her comeback plans, has now rowed back and even issued an apology. Show more

Lindsey Vonn is back - and how! A good five years after her retirement, the 40-year-old returnee with an artificial knee joint is back among the world's best right away. After a 14th place in the super-G in St. Moritz, she is already sniffing the podium again in the speed races in St. Anton in sixth and fourth place.

With her performances, Vonn is showing her critics, who gave the 82-time World Cup winner no credit after her comeback announcement. "She has absolutely no chance. And secondly, it's extremely dangerous. Because she was already skiing dangerously when she was still in full possession of her strength. How is that supposed to work today? I hope she reconsiders," said Bernhard Russi in clear words.

Not a single wobble

Now the 76-year-old is rowing back. "I really must apologize to Lindsey. I didn't expect her to do it so perfectly," he admits in Blick and is impressed: "She delivered technically perfect races. I didn't even see a small wobble. That's really great class."

At the same time, Russi believes he overestimated the level of the women's speed disciplines. "I probably thought the active female racers were stronger than they really are," suspects the 10-time World Cup winner.

Vonn, on the other hand, seems to have underestimated Russi. Because as the US American emphasizes after 6th place in her first downhill in six years, she has by no means reached her limits: "I ski down easily, I'm sure I can ski even better."

