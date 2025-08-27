French ski star Cyprien Sarrazin is on the road to recovery, but will also miss the coming season. The speed skier crashed heavily in Bormio in December 2024.

In December 2024, ski ace Cyprien Sarrazin crashed heavily in Bormio.

The Frenchman is now feeling better, but the upcoming season with the Olympic Games comes too soon for the speed specialist.

Sarrazin wants to return to the World Cup in the 2026/27 season, with the big goal then being the 2030 Olympics in his home country in the French Alps. Show more

Speed specialist Cyprien Sarrazin will miss the entire upcoming season - including the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. After his serious crash in downhill training in Bormio in December 2024, the Frenchman needs more time to recover.

In an interview with the French newspaper "L'Équipe ", the 30-year-old explains: "A return in the 2026/27 season is the most realistic scenario." Although he wants to get back on skis for the first time next fall to get a feel for the snow back, regular preparation is not yet possible. After all, the massive eye problems that had severely restricted him in March have now completely disappeared: "It came about naturally and once again disproved all forecasts."

Instead, Sarrazin's knees in particular are causing him problems - a problem he was already aware of before the crash. "The crash in Bormio didn't make it any better," explains the Frenchman.

Basically, however, he has no permanent damage: "I'm leading a normal life, and that alone is a small miracle. I have no pain, no consequential damage, except that I can no longer feel anything in my left nasal cavity," says Sarrazin.

Olympics 2030 instead of retirement

The five-time World Cup winner did consider retiring, but his inner conviction to come back prevailed. "I feel that it is possible. I'm putting all my energy into it now," says the French daredevil.

In the long term, Sarrazin has a clear goal: the 2030 Olympic Games in the French Alps, which will take place virtually on his doorstep. "Four years go by quickly. When I think about my return, I have these Games firmly in my mind."

