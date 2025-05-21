Cyprien Sarrazin, who suffered a serious accident, reports positive news from rehab. The French ski star reports that his vision problems have disappeared.

The 30-year-old Frenchman has been in recovery training for a month.

Whether and when Sarrazin will be able to continue his career as a competitive skier is still unclear, even if a return to skiing remains his fundamental goal. Show more

At the end of December, Cyprien Sarrazin crashed heavily during downhill training in Bormio: he lost control as he entered the final section, took off over a bump and hit his back and head heavily on the hard piste from a great height.

"I could have died," the Frenchman, who was one of Marco Odermatt's biggest rivals, said afterwards. A brain haemorrhage required emergency surgery. The speed specialist also said at the beginning of March that he was still feeling his knee and back.

Sarrazin has been back in training for around a month now and reports a steady improvement in his physical condition. "It's progressing step by step. The sensations are returning, the body is responding better and better. And the motivation is there," the 30-year-old wrote in an Instagram post.

Weight has fallen off - comeback still open

The five-time World Cup winner is particularly happy about the disappearance of his vision problems, which had been bothering him since the fall: "I haven't had double vision for over a month. An eye examination has shown that everything is fine. It's a great relief."

This has lifted a real burden from him and it feels good, he concludes. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will be able to resume his career after rehab.

"Taking up the sport again is one of my goals." However, he cannot say when that might be. "Skiing again, yes. But as a competitor? I don't know," Sarrazin explained in March. So ski fans can still hope that Sarrazin's 85 World Cup starts will be joined by many more.