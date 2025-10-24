Despite the serious injuries he sustained after a dramatic crash in Bormio, Cyprien Sarrazin is working hard on his return. But the road back to the World Cup slopes will be a long battle.

Cyprien Sarrazin, who had previously become one of Marco Odermatt's biggest rivals in the speed sector within a very short space of time, crashed heavily in the second training session for the World Cup downhill in Bormio at the end of December and suffered a brain haemorrhage. In the meantime, the doctors treating him even put him into an induced coma.

"I'm fine, really fine," says Sarrazin in an interview with blue Sport, adding: "Now I can say that everything is fine. Of course, I still have a few little aches and pains here and there, but you could say they're more like paint damage. I'm happy in my life and I'm gradually getting back into shape, especially physically."

He has been leading a normal life for a while now. So far, everything has gone well pretty quickly, even if he was still plagued by small physical blockages for a long time, says the Frenchman. Now he feels the way he used to feel again. "That's really cool. And mentally it helps me to feel good, to be calm, to accept and also to realize that I'm very lucky to be here. It changes things, you have a slightly different perspective," explains Sarrazin.

Death of Frenchman as a memorial

"I enjoy life, even if ... sometimes it's not easy because I still have this knee pain that stops me from really doing what I love. I have to be patient, a resilience that I'm used to. But when I see Matteo Franzoso, who wasn't as lucky as me to get out of it, it hurts and makes you put everything into perspective. Then I kind of get a slap in the face and think: 'That could have happened to you too'."

The tragic accidental death of the Italian downhill racer in South America is still very much on his mind. "I still remember exactly when I got the news. I was in Germany and it really blew me away. I sat there for a long time with tears in my eyes - just like now - with these emotions. It was something that touched me deeply and that I didn't understand, as if I was somehow powerless. Luckily, I had someone by my side who was there to support me."

At that moment, a kind of realization happened. "No matter how many times I said: 'Yes, I'm aware of where I was, where I'd gone through' - it was really intense. As long as you're not faced with a fait accompli, you can say what you want. Even if I say I'm aware - you never really realize it. And maybe you shouldn't realize it either. Otherwise you get scared. I'm still learning day by day how to react to it all," admits Sarrazin.

No driving error in Bormio

He is keeping a low profile in the debate about safety. We will only find solutions together. "One thing is certain: Nobody has the perfect solution, otherwise it would already be here," he sums up. "We are practicing a dangerous sport. With many restrictions. And that's exactly why it's so beautiful. Because we have the freedom to do things that are dangerous," he says.

Nevertheless, he is always open to exchanges, after all, he was directly affected by the problem in Bormio, the Frenchman notes. In fact, the "Stelvio" was particularly difficult - or rather dangerous - in the race in question.

The recovery after the crash: Cyprien Sarrazin on December 27 in Bormio. Alessandro Trovati/AP/dpa

Sarrazin explains that he doesn't blame anyone and always looks to blame himself first, as this is the only way to move forward. "I also know that I wasn't perfect in some areas. I will improve them, but it's clear when I look at it all - it was clearly not a mistake," he says.

Sarrazin continues: "I think there were eight riders who crashed in exactly the same place within three days. There are three or four riders who don't know whether their career will continue. In one season - if there are three or four of them - that's enormous. At a single point. There should be a review. And above all, there needs to be communication."

He said he didn't want to target anyone, adding that in the end it was an organization for which they were all responsible. "I myself was the first to start, so I consciously accepted these risks. I realize that downhill races are exactly that. That's why I love downhill races. But in order to make progress - and we have to make progress, we have to think about the future - young riders at the start might think: 'Downhill racing isn't that cool'. But of course they are cool!" emphasizes Sarrazin, who was known in the scene for his wild riding style.

Comeback is written in the stars

He does not yet know which races he will now attend as a spectator. "It will also be cool to experience the other side. But I don't want to overdo it either - I have to think about myself first and foremost. I've deliberately taken time off this year to get back to myself, so I won't be running around like a headless chicken everywhere," says Sarrazin.

Cyprien Sarrazin is taking his time with his return to competitive sport. He plans to race again next season - with the 2030 Olympic Games as a possible major goal.

Cyprien Sarrazin always went full throttle. Marco Trovati/AP/dpa

For now, however, it's about skiing again for the first time. "I've actually had permission to do this for some time. But at the moment the pain is still too strong, especially in my knees. Of course I could slide a bit, do two or three turns, but in the end I would just be frustrated. I can feel it, I know myself, I've injured myself enough in my career and have spent more than half of my career injured," Sarrazin states.

There is also the fact that he may not be able to come back. "I may never regain the physical integrity that would allow me to perform at the level I want to - at least not with 100% intensity in the downhill races. I also know that one hundred percent more pain is impossible. I've never experienced that before in my career. This is part of a huge step and it will take a long time, a very long time. I wish it could be quicker," admits the 31-year-old.

It's a lot of mental and physical work - and it's all connected, says Sarrazin, emphasizing: "I'm taking my time and gritting my teeth, as they say. Resilience is simply part of it."

