Odermatt rival remains under anesthesia Sarrazin operated on after brain haemorrhage - Ski Federation gives next update

Tobias Benz

28.12.2024

Following Cyprien Sarrazin's serious fall during the second training session for the World Cup downhill in Bormio, the French Ski Federation is providing a further injury update on Saturday morning. The operation on Friday went well.

28.12.2024, 09:23

28.12.2024, 09:36

Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin crashed heavily on Friday during the second training session for the World Cup downhill in Bormio and had to be transported away by helicopter. Sarrazin took off as he entered the final section and hit his back and head heavily on the icy piste.

According to the French Ski Federation (FFS), Sarrazin was conscious after his fall and was flown by helicopter to the hospital in the nearby municipality of Sondalo. A subdural hematoma was diagnosed there. The Frenchman remains in hospital and is being treated in the neurological intensive care unit.

On Saturday morning, the French Ski Federation gives a further update on X: "Cyprien Sarrazin underwent surgery yesterday night to decompress the intracranial hematoma. The operation went well, he remains under anesthesia for the time being."

Odermatt on Sarrazin's crash.

Odermatt on Sarrazin's crash"As an athlete, you don't want to see that"

Further information on Sarrazin's condition and recovery will follow later today. A return to the ski slopes in the current season currently seems extremely unlikely.

Acute subdural hematoma

  • Acute subdural hematoma develops rapidly within a few minutes, hours or up to three days after an accident. The symptoms are caused by the increased intracranial pressure as the hematoma spreads. The brain tissue is displaced and the brain cannot expand due to the bony skull. It is "squeezed together".

    Source: University Hospital Zurich
Helpers attend to Cyprien Sarrazin at the scene of the accident in Bormio.
Picture: KEYSTONE
Picture: KEYSTONE

