Horrific crash in December Sarrazin questions his return: "I could have died"

SDA

3.3.2025 - 14:19

Cyprien Sarrazin leaves his return to the World Cup open.
Cyprien Sarrazin leaves his return to the World Cup open.
Picture: Keystone

Cyprien Sarrazin wants to ski again, but is not sure whether he will be able to return to the World Cup. The Frenchman said this at a media conference in Marseille.

Keystone-SDA

03.03.2025, 14:19

03.03.2025, 14:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A good two months after his horror crash in Bormio, Cyprien Sarrazin gives an update at a press conference and says that he is still seeing double sometimes.
  • A major goal for the Frenchman is to ski again one day. "Skiing again, yes. But as a competitor? I don't know," says Sarrazin, leaving his World Cup return open.
Show more

"It's a small miracle that I've recovered so well and so quickly," emphasized the 30-year-old. He has "no more neurological consequences" from the brain haemorrhage. However, he still sees double sometimes. He can still feel his knee and back.

Until his serious training crash in Bormio in December, Sarrazin was considered one of Marco Odermatt's biggest rivals in the speed disciplines. Then, on December 27, he lost control as he entered the final section, took off over a bump and hit his back and head heavily on the hard piste from a great height.

"I could have died," the athlete commented on the crash on Monday. It remains to be seen whether there will be any more thrilling duels in the World Cup. "Taking up the sport again is one of my goals." However, he couldn't say when that might be. "Skiing again, yes. But as a competitor? I don't know," said Sarrazin.

