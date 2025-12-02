  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Comeback dream lives on Sarrazin: "They took off half of my skull"

dpa

2.12.2025 - 07:55

Cyprien Sarrazin talks about his accident in Bormio in an interview.
Cyprien Sarrazin talks about his accident in Bormio in an interview.
Picture: Christophe Simon/AFP/dpa

His fall shocks the ski world - Kitzbühel double winner Cyprien Sarrazin almost dies in Bormio at the end of 2024. Only with luck is he spared late effects. And has a bold plan.

DPA

02.12.2025, 07:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Cyprien Sarrazin is working determinedly on his comeback: "I want to try again, come back and ski at the top level."
  • The fact that the Frenchman can still hope to return to the World Cup at all and is not complaining about any late effects is something he considers to be very lucky.
  • "I don't think you have many jokers in life - I had one and I used it perfectly," says the 31-year-old.
Show more

Cyprien Sarrazin was very lucky not to die in his horror crash in Bormio almost a year ago - but the Frenchman is still determined to make a comeback in the Ski World Cup. "I want to try again, come back and ski at the top level," said Sarrazin in an interview with Eurosport. But he doesn't want to do things by halves, the 31-year-old made clear: "If I realized that I wasn't good enough for top-class sport, I would stop - that's for sure."

Sarrazin fell heavily and hit his head during training for the downhill in Bormio at the end of 2024. He underwent emergency surgery due to a bleed on his brain and was in a coma for days before rehabilitation began. A large scar across half his head bears witness to the accident and the operation. "They removed half of the top of my skull," he said.

"I was very lucky"Sarrazin on the accident in Bormio, pain and his return

Sarrazin: "I was the luckiest man in the universe"

He is now "doing really well, I'm happy", said the downhill skier and Kitzbühel double winner from January 2024. "I've regained all my abilities, only my knees are still limiting me. But apart from that, I have no late effects. Nothing is stopping me from being who I was again. That's incredible luck - I'm not aware of it enough." Doctors would have allowed him to ski again months ago - but he is still waiting to take this step. "I am sensible."

Looking back on the hours after the crash, the Frenchman said: "Despite all the misfortune, I was the luckiest guy in the universe. Because everything went well after the accident. Normally there aren't many people who find their way back to a normal life without late effects." He added: "I don't think you have many jokers in life - I had one and I used it perfectly."

Because of Olympic test: neurosurgeon saved his life

Sarrazin explained that he possibly only survived because a neurosurgeon was in Bormio at the time for a trial run for the 2026 Winter Games. "If it had just been a normal World Cup, I wouldn't still be here. It was only because it was a test for the organizers with a view to the Olympics, to coordinate the procedures with the hospital, that this neurosurgeon was here at all. So I was incredibly lucky and it was very close."

You might also be interested in this

More from this section

She wanted to ski to victory. Holdener misses out on podium:

She wanted to ski to victoryHoldener misses out on podium: "I'm annoyed and sad"

Slalom in Copper Mountain. Shiffrin outclasses the competition - Holdener drops back to 4th place

Slalom in Copper MountainShiffrin outclasses the competition - Holdener drops back to 4th place

Giant slalom in Copper Mountain. Robinson wins in dominant fashion, Rast improves to 5th place

Giant slalom in Copper MountainRobinson wins in dominant fashion, Rast improves to 5th place

Cruciate ligament rupture. Macuga misses the Olympic Games

Cruciate ligament ruptureMacuga misses the Olympic Games

Giant slalom in Copper Mountain. The Swiss podium series breaks - Brennsteiner triumphs

Giant slalom in Copper MountainThe Swiss podium series breaks - Brennsteiner triumphs