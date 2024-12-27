Following his serious fall during the second training session for the World Cup downhill in Bormio, the French Ski Association has given a first injury update on Cyprien Sarrazin. The 30-year-old is currently in intensive neurological care - he is now scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday.

Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin had a serious fall during the second training run for the World Cup downhill in Bormio and had to be transported away by helicopter. Sarrazin took off as he entered the final section and hit his back and head heavily on the icy slope.

Après sa chute sur l’entraînement de Bormio ce matin, Cyprien SARRAZIN, souffre d’un hématome sous dural. il est gardé à l’hôpital en réanimation neurologique pour le moment. Cyprien est conscient, il reste sous surveillance.

According to the French Ski Federation (FFS), Sarrazin was conscious after his fall and was flown by helicopter to the hospital in the nearby municipality of Sondalo. There he was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma. The Frenchman remains in hospital and is being treated in the neurological intensive care unit.

According to reports in the late afternoon, Sarrazin will be operated on Friday evening. This was decided by the medical team, as reported by "SRF". The aim of the operation is to relieve the diagnosed subdural haematoma. A drain is inserted to allow the blood to drain away.

Source: Acute subdural hematoma develops rapidly within a few minutes, hours or up to three days after an accident. The symptoms are caused by the increased intracranial pressure as the hematoma spreads. The brain tissue is displaced and the brain cannot expand due to the bony skull. It is "squeezed together".Source: University Hospital Zurich Show more

Further information on Sarrazin's condition and recovery is not known. However, a return to the ski slopes in the current season currently seems extremely unlikely.

Helpers attend to Cyprien Sarrazin at the scene of the accident in Bormio. Picture: KEYSTONE

