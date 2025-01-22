DSV ski racer Schramm seriously injured in Kitzbühel - Gallery Austrian Felix Hacker was rescued by helicopter after a training crash in Kitzbühel Image: dpa Jacob Schramm made his World Cup debut in Kitzbühel in January 2024 - a year later he was seriously injured there. Image: dpa DSV ski racer Schramm seriously injured in Kitzbühel - Gallery Austrian Felix Hacker was rescued by helicopter after a training crash in Kitzbühel Image: dpa Jacob Schramm made his World Cup debut in Kitzbühel in January 2024 - a year later he was seriously injured there. Image: dpa

Once again this year, there are injuries during training on the infamous Streif. German skier Jacob Schramm crashes heavily and is transported away by helicopter, as is an Austrian.

German ski racer Jacob Schramm had a serious fall in the second training session for the Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbühel and was flown to hospital by helicopter. The 26-year-old, who made his World Cup debut on the legendary Streif last winter, suffered a concussion and a complex knee injury. This was announced by the German Ski Association. Further examinations are to follow.

The Austrian Felix Hacker, who is currently leading the European Cup, had already been transported away by helicopter. The 25-year-old had aborted his training run after his inner ski slipped off in a right-hand bend. A knee injury is suspected.

Last year's winner Sarrazin is injured

The Streif is considered one of the most dangerous courses on the Alpine racing calendar, and the downhill in the small Tyrolean town is the most prestigious ski race in the world. There have been a number of bad crashes in the past.

Last year, Cyprien Sarrazin celebrated a double victory in Kitzbühel. Since his training crash in Bormio on December 27, however, the Frenchman has been out injured. He suffered a bleed near his brain and had to undergo surgery. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation in France.

This winter, unlike last year, there will once again be a super-G on Friday and a downhill on Saturday on the Streif. The weekend will conclude with a slalom on the Ganslern slope on Sunday.