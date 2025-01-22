  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Streif claims two training victims Schramm and Hacker seriously injured in Kitzbühel

dpa

22.1.2025 - 15:56

DSV ski racer Schramm seriously injured in Kitzbühel - Gallery
DSV ski racer Schramm seriously injured in Kitzbühel - Gallery. Austrian Felix Hacker was rescued by helicopter after a training crash in Kitzbühel

Austrian Felix Hacker was rescued by helicopter after a training crash in Kitzbühel

Image: dpa

DSV ski racer Schramm seriously injured in Kitzbühel - Gallery. Jacob Schramm made his World Cup debut in Kitzbühel in January 2024 - a year later he was seriously injured there.

Jacob Schramm made his World Cup debut in Kitzbühel in January 2024 - a year later he was seriously injured there.

Image: dpa

DSV ski racer Schramm seriously injured in Kitzbühel - Gallery
DSV ski racer Schramm seriously injured in Kitzbühel - Gallery. Austrian Felix Hacker was rescued by helicopter after a training crash in Kitzbühel

Austrian Felix Hacker was rescued by helicopter after a training crash in Kitzbühel

Image: dpa

DSV ski racer Schramm seriously injured in Kitzbühel - Gallery. Jacob Schramm made his World Cup debut in Kitzbühel in January 2024 - a year later he was seriously injured there.

Jacob Schramm made his World Cup debut in Kitzbühel in January 2024 - a year later he was seriously injured there.

Image: dpa

Once again this year, there are injuries during training on the infamous Streif. German skier Jacob Schramm crashes heavily and is transported away by helicopter, as is an Austrian.

DPA

22.01.2025, 15:56

22.01.2025, 15:58

German ski racer Jacob Schramm had a serious fall in the second training session for the Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbühel and was flown to hospital by helicopter. The 26-year-old, who made his World Cup debut on the legendary Streif last winter, suffered a concussion and a complex knee injury. This was announced by the German Ski Association. Further examinations are to follow.

2nd downhill training in Kitzbühel. Odermatt with difficulty, von Allmen with a moment of shock, Casse dominates

2nd downhill training in KitzbühelOdermatt with difficulty, von Allmen with a moment of shock, Casse dominates

The Austrian Felix Hacker, who is currently leading the European Cup, had already been transported away by helicopter. The 25-year-old had aborted his training run after his inner ski slipped off in a right-hand bend. A knee injury is suspected.

Last year's winner Sarrazin is injured

The Streif is considered one of the most dangerous courses on the Alpine racing calendar, and the downhill in the small Tyrolean town is the most prestigious ski race in the world. There have been a number of bad crashes in the past.

Last year, Cyprien Sarrazin celebrated a double victory in Kitzbühel. Since his training crash in Bormio on December 27, however, the Frenchman has been out injured. He suffered a bleed near his brain and had to undergo surgery. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation in France.

This winter, unlike last year, there will once again be a super-G on Friday and a downhill on Saturday on the Streif. The weekend will conclude with a slalom on the Ganslern slope on Sunday.

Ski News

Comments on the Kitzbühel training. Svindal relies on the Swiss:

Comments on the Kitzbühel trainingSvindal relies on the Swiss: "I think Odermatt is still sleeping pretty well"

Meniscus injury. Jasmina Suter needs an operation

Meniscus injuryJasmina Suter needs an operation

First giant slalom podium finish of the season. Gut-Behrami only has to admit defeat to Robinson at Kronplatz

First giant slalom podium finish of the seasonGut-Behrami only has to admit defeat to Robinson at Kronplatz