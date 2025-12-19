Czech Jan Zabystran celebrates his victory. Keystone

Jan Zabystran wins the Super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden ahead of Marco Odermatt. The sensational winner from the Czech Republic can hardly believe his luck.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jan Zabystran benefits from the ever-improving conditions in Val Gardena/Gröden and sensationally wins the Super-G ahead of Marco Odermatt.

The Czech is overjoyed as he has never seen the green light at the finish before. "This is a crazy day."

Odermatt takes it sportingly and says: "But I got the best out of today." Show more

"I'm so excited," says the beaming Zabystran in an interview with SRF. "I had a good feeling, but yesterday I also had a good feeling and then I was 32nd," says the Czech. At the finish he thought it might be enough for a top 10 result. "Then I see the fans and think: Okay, that could be good. And then you turn around and see the green light flash and think: Oh, damn, this is so crazy."

It had never lit up green at the finish for him before, says Zabystran. "And then I got to sit in the leader's seat for the first time in my life. This is a crazy day." He hasn't checked his cell phone yet, he says when asked. "I think my service man still has it at the start. But I'm a bit scared to look at my cell phone." Because the 27-year-old is likely to be flooded with messages.

Murisier writes to Feuz: "I hate this sport"

Val Gardena/Gröden is known for the fact that even the higher start numbers can ski far to the front. Zabystran with the number 29 is by no means the only one to benefit from the faster slope.

Fittingly, Beat Feuz chats live on TV about the news he has just received: "Justin Murisier has just written to me: I hate this sport." The Swiss racer started the race with bib number 5 and, despite a good run, still fell far behind. Feuz makes it clear, however, that this is of course not meant in a negative way.

Odermatt: "I'm relieved that everything went well"

Marco Odermatt looked like a sure winner for a long time. Despite a brilliant run, he had to settle for second place in the end. "Of course it's a bit annoying somewhere. On the other hand, in our sport it's all about who gets from the start to the finish faster - and he was faster," said the 50-time World Cup winner in an interview with SRF. There was no need to mention the conditions. "But I would have liked to have taken the win. I did make a mistake in the final section, but I got the best out of it today."

Marco Odermatt is narrowly beaten in the super-G. Keystone

In the end, Odermatt is happy that he made it to the finish in one piece. "I almost took too many risks today and had a bit of luck." It probably didn't look good at all, but "two or three times it was very close to the limit". In the Ciaslat, it "spiked" him on a wave, says Odermatt and says: "I'm relieved that everything went well. The light was extremely flat and blind at the bottom. In combination with the fast snow and the light, it was a little too close to the limit."

Franjo von Allmen gives the all-clear

Franjo von Allmen also skied a little over the limit, crashing spectacularly but fortunately not seriously injuring himself. "Everything was okay so far, I had a good guardian angel," he says. It's never a nice feeling when you realize in the air that things aren't going to turn out well. "But it's absolutely my own fault. I went badly on the jump. So that was the obvious consequence."