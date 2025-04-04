Corinne Suter wins the Super-G at the Swiss Championships. Keystone

The Super-G at the Swiss Championships in Zinal VS is overshadowed by a serious crash involving 16-year-old Lia Elsa. The race had to be interrupted for a long time.

Jan Arnet

At the age of 16, Lia Elsa is one of the youngest participants in the Swiss Ski Championships. She pays a brutal price in the super-G. The large deficit that Elsa incurs during her run becomes a side note. Shortly before the finish, the teenager falls, hits her head and remains motionless in the finish area.

Scared minutes in Zinal. The race has to be interrupted while Elsa is treated in the finish area. The next starter, Carmen Boner, has to interrupt her run shortly after the start. Boner was only able to start her run after around 22 minutes.

It is not yet clear how Elsa's health is. Exact information on the 16-year-old's condition is still pending.

The race is won by Corinne Suter, who takes her seventh title at the Swiss Championships. Suter wins ahead of Malorie Blanc (+0.21) and Stefanie Grob (+0.23).

