  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

16-year-old remains motionless Serious fall of talented skier overshadows Swiss Championships

Jan Arnet

4.4.2025

Corinne Suter wins the Super-G at the Swiss Championships.
Corinne Suter wins the Super-G at the Swiss Championships.
Keystone

The Super-G at the Swiss Championships in Zinal VS is overshadowed by a serious crash involving 16-year-old Lia Elsa. The race had to be interrupted for a long time.

04.04.2025, 10:15

04.04.2025, 10:17

At the age of 16, Lia Elsa is one of the youngest participants in the Swiss Ski Championships. She pays a brutal price in the super-G. The large deficit that Elsa incurs during her run becomes a side note. Shortly before the finish, the teenager falls, hits her head and remains motionless in the finish area.

Scared minutes in Zinal. The race has to be interrupted while Elsa is treated in the finish area. The next starter, Carmen Boner, has to interrupt her run shortly after the start. Boner was only able to start her run after around 22 minutes.

It is not yet clear how Elsa's health is. Exact information on the 16-year-old's condition is still pending.

The race is won by Corinne Suter, who takes her seventh title at the Swiss Championships. Suter wins ahead of Malorie Blanc (+0.21) and Stefanie Grob (+0.23).

Videos from the department

Ski News

Cruciate ligament rupture after multiple fractures. Brignone reports after horror crash:

Cruciate ligament rupture after multiple fracturesBrignone reports after horror crash: "The course was perfect"

Flown to hospital by helicopter. Overall World Cup winner Brignone seriously injured after horror crash

Flown to hospital by helicopterOverall World Cup winner Brignone seriously injured after horror crash

Merely a

Merely a "direct witness"Kostelic says he was not buried by an avalanche

Big shock for former ski star. Ivica Kostelic buried by an avalanche

Big shock for former ski starIvica Kostelic buried by an avalanche

Swiss Ski Championships. Von Allmen and Grob win the downhill title

Swiss Ski ChampionshipsVon Allmen and Grob win the downhill title