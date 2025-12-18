On January 8, 2022, Marco Odermatt wins the giant slalom in Adelboden for the first time. Keystone

At 28, Marco Odermatt is already a skiing legend with one of the most impressive success stories in skiing. In Val Gardena/Gröden, the man from Nidwalden reaches the next milestone with his 50th World Cup victory.

On December 18, 2025, Marco Odermatt will once again be standing at the top of the podium. The four-time overall World Cup winner wins the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden and writes another chapter in skiing history.

Thanks to his 50th World Cup victory, Odermatt draws level with Italy's skiing hero Alberto Tomba in the all-time World Cup rankings. The opportunity to look back on seven highlights of one of the most glorious Swiss athletes' careers.

December 6, 2019: The first victory

At the age of 22 years and 2 months, the man from Nidwalden celebrates his first World Cup victory in the super-G in Beaver Creek. Odermatt, who became five-time Junior World Champion in Davos in February 2018, wins at his 41st World Cup start after two podium finishes in the previous winter. "I didn't think I skied well enough to be in contention for the win. At first I was happy to cross the finish line. I just hoped that it would be enough for a few points," he explained to the media at the time.

December 7, 2020: First triumph in the giant slalom

In his first race with the red start number of the discipline leader, the Hergiswil native ends a long national drought in the giant slalom. For almost ten years, since Kranjska Gora in March 2011, Carlo Janka was the last Swiss World Cup winner in the basic discipline. In Santa Caterina, Odermatt asserted his aggressive style, which was to become his trademark. "I knew that I had to attack and take risks, because that was the only way I could win a World Cup race today," says the man from Nidwalden after his second victory at the highest level.

Marco Odermatt celebrates his first giant slalom victory in the World Cup in December 2020. Picture: Keystone

January 8, 2022: First home victory in Adelboden

Odermatt starts his haul in front of a Swiss audience with his ninth victory, his sixth in the giant slalom. The spectators on the Chuenisbärgli awaited him like the Messiah, but the man from Nidwalden felt the pressure of having won three of the first four giant slaloms of the 2021/22 season. Despite a complicated second run, he manages to overtake Austria's Manuel Feller. The overall leader now has a lead of almost 400 points over his closest rival and is on his way to his first big crystal globe, which he will win at the end of the season.

March 18, 2023: The demonstration of power with a lead of over 2 seconds

The Mozart from Hergiswil wins the giant slalom in Soldeu with a lead of 2.11 seconds over Henrik Kristoffersen. With 2042 points, Odermatt beats Hermann Maier's previous points record from the 1999/2000 season by 42 points. Thanks to twelve victories, the man from Nidwalden closes the 2022/23 winter with the overall World Cup and the small crystal globes in the giant slalom and super-G. In Courchevel, he also secures World Championship gold in the "Giant".

January 11, 2024: The first downhill triumph

Despite strong competition from Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin, Odermatt wins the Lauberhorn race. On a shortened course, he skis a dream race with the four best split times of the five races in Wengen. Two days later, Odermatt repeats his success in the Bernese Oberland over the original distance, beating his rival Sarrazin into 2nd place by almost six tenths.

Marco Odermatt flies to his first downhill triumph in the World Cup in front of his home crowd in Wengen. Picture: Keystone

January 24, 2025: First success in Kitzbühel

In the super-G, "Odi" joins the list of winners on the Streif with his 44th success and 80th podium finish in the World Cup. However, he does not manage to win the downhill - one of the few prestigious victories he has yet to achieve. In 2022, the up-and-coming Swiss ski star was beaten by his compatriot Beat Feuz and had to settle for second place.

December 7, 2025: First victory in the giant slalom in Beaver Creek

On December 7, 2025 in Beaver Creek, the man from central Switzerland claimed his fourth victory of the season, his 49th in the World Cup. In doing so, he closes a gap, as his huge record in the ski resort in the Rocky Mountains did not look rosy beforehand. A 27th place was actually his best result before his winning run, and the exceptional skier did not make it to the finish three times.

And now Marco Odermatt in Val Gardena/Gröden has drawn level with number 4, Alberto Tomba, in the list of the most successful World Cup winners. The Italian won a total of 50 World Cup races in giant slalom and slalom in the nineties. It is quite possible that Odermatt will leave Tomba behind in the coming days, as there are still several races on the program.

