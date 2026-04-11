Fifth overall World Cup in a row - and yet new experiences: Marco Odermatt classifies his season, puts setbacks into perspective and explains why Lara Gut-Behrami doesn't care much about her image.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt won the overall World Cup for the fifth time in a row - and puts his few defeats into perspective after an overall dominant season.

He takes a relaxed view of setbacks such as missed victories or lost balls and emphasizes that disappointments are normal in top-class sport, but rarely outweigh them for him.

Odermatt is now planning a two-week vacation for the time being - far away from here, somewhere on the beach. Show more

Marco Odermatt has had another season of superlatives and won the overall World Cup for the fifth time in a row. Nevertheless, for once at the end of the season, the high-flyer will also be remembered for a few defeats. The missed victory in the downhill classic in Kitzbühel, three Olympic medals but no gold - or the giant slalom globe that Lucas Pinheiro Braathen snatched away from him in the season finale.

At a press conference organized by ski equipment supplier Stöckli, the Swiss explained his unusual setbacks: "If you can talk about defeats after a season like this, then it's not so difficult to deal with them. A second place in Kitzbühel, a silver medal at the Olympics or losing one of four crystal globes - these are defeats that are not so hard to deal with."

But that doesn't make him a good loser, says the 28-year-old, explaining: "I can't talk to those who don't work out for a whole season." When asked whether occasional setbacks are good for him mentally, he waves them away: "It's not that I want or need them, but they are part and parcel of top-class sport. Actually, nine times out of ten, the disappointments and defeats outweigh the setbacks, but for me it's clearly the other way around and that's why this is a new situation for me somewhere."

Odermatt on Gut-Behrami: "She attaches little importance to what others think or say"

But the man from Nidwalden has no problems staying motivated: "I still really enjoy this life. Being on the road with my colleagues, preparing optimally for a race. Especially in the downhill, where you're in the same place for four to five days looking for the fastest line for race day." The emotions after a highlight like a victory are still very cool.

Odermatt also experienced positive emotions at the Sports Awards, where he was named Swiss Sportsman of the Year for the fifth time in a row. In contrast to Odermatt, Lara Gut-Behrami was absent from the gala and did not join in online. This certainly caused criticism.

When asked what he thought of the absence, Odermatt said that every athlete has to know for themselves how they want to come across and what they prioritize: "We've known from Lara for a long time that she attaches very little importance to what others think or say. I think she doesn't really care about her image. Then that's a decision that everyone has to accept."

Gut-Behrami and Odermatt are the Swiss ski high-flyers of recent years. KEYSTONE

Far away on vacation

Before Odermatt returns to the slopes, however, he has to take a break: "Now I have to get everything done for another week, then I'm off on vacation for two weeks." When asked whether he is fed up with hotels because as a skier he is constantly staying in them, Odermatt jokes: "I don't sleep outside anywhere, I go to a hotel. In these countries, I don't know what's climbing around, so I want a closed door."

Simply lying on the beach and doing nothing, however, is not something he is very good at. "But neither can my girlfriend, so I'm sure we'll do enough."

Odermatt can hardly keep his feet still at home either. Last season, he played interclub tennis. What do his surprised opponents say? "They're relatively relaxed because I'm already more successful at skiing than at tennis," explains the Swiss and explains his plans for the coming summer: "I'm still in our interclub team for training, but I don't know yet whether I'll actually play matches again." He didn't have many dates available anyway and prefers to keep those Saturdays and Sundays in May and June free.

Videos from the department