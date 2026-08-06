Lara Gut-Behrami’s retirement came as a surprise even to Sonja Nef. In an interview with blue Sport, the former world champion explains why she can nevertheless understand the decision—and why the Ticino native is leaving the world of skiing just as she once took it by storm.

Here's what it's all about Sonja Nef expresses understanding for Lara Gut-Behrami's surprising retirement. After her serious knee injury, she realized that her body could no longer withstand the demands of competing at the world's highest level and that she would no longer be able to compete for victories in the foreseeable future.

Nef particularly remembers Gut-Behrami’s spectacular World Cup debut in St. Moritz in 2008. She describes her as an authentic, self-determined personality who shook up the world of skiing “like a bomb.”

Nef Gut-Behrami feels well-prepared for life after her career. Summary created with

Like many others, Sonja Nef was surprised by Lara Gut-Behrami’s retirement. “I actually expected her to keep racing because everything sounded so positive,” she said in an interview with blue Sport.

But it was also clear that she would have to push her body to its limits again during snow training. “And she had predicted as much beforehand: Once she’d done that, she would share the details. Of course, none of us had hoped it would turn out this way,” Nef sums up.

She can understand the decision not to continue. “That’s exactly why she achieved so much and had such a unique career—because she always wanted to win,” Nef notes.

No More Wins Possible

If Gut-Behrami could no longer win, that would no longer make her happy. Nef: “She felt that she could no longer push her body to its absolute limit and that it would simply take longer for her to return to the world’s elite.”

If the Ticino native had been younger, a comeback would have been “certainly possible.” “But she’s 35 years old. She doesn’t have the time anymore. And with this injury, the window of opportunity has simply closed for her to come back and win within these few months,” says Nef.

Originally, the 2025–2026 Olympic season was supposed to be her last. But while training in Copper Mountain (USA), Gut-Behrami suffered a torn cruciate ligament. She also suffered a torn medial collateral ligament and a torn meniscus in her left knee. Gut-Behrami missed the entire season and, as a result, the Olympic Games in Italy.

An Unforgettable Debut

Nef is best remembered for her debut, when a “young woman so full of life and happiness” shook up the ski circuit. In early February 2008, in St. Moritz, Gut-Behrami secured third place in spectacular fashion in her very first World Cup downhill race, starting with bib number 32. Her fall toward the end of her run—in which she lost a ski and then slid the last 50 meters down the slope across the finish line—provided unforgettable images. “That was insane! She hit the scene like a bomb—and that’s exactly how she’s leaving it,” says Nef.

The exceptional Swiss ski racer was always “very authentic” to the 54-year-old woman from Appenzell. “She never let anyone push her around. She’d say, ‘Boom, here I am, this is what I’m doing, this is what I want, and I’m going to see it through’—no matter what anyone else was saying,” summarizes Nef, who was also impressed when Gut-Behrami deleted her social media accounts a few years ago.

The 2001 giant slalom world champion knows from her own experience just how big a transition this will be for Gut-Behrami. “Life changes 180 degrees,” Nef emphasizes. Nevertheless, she is optimistic that Gut-Behrami is “well prepared” for life after her skiing career. “She’s a co-owner of the company KA-EX. Her husband (former soccer player Valon Behrami—Ed.) lives part-time in London, and she plans to commute back and forth a bit. She’s never sought the limelight. She’ll have a smooth transition,” Nef believes, adding: “Because of the injury and the time spent in rehab, she also had time to really prepare for this.”