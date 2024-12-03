Mikaela Shiffrin had to be transported away by rescue sled in Killington. Keystone

After her fall in the giant slalom in Killington, Mikaela Shiffrin gave the all-clear from hospital. Now the 29-year-old has followed up and says that it will be a moment before she can return to the slopes.

Jan Arnet

Mikaela Shiffrin is up for some fun again after her heavy fall in the giant slalom in Killington on Saturday.

The 99-time World Cup winner has not suffered any serious injuries, but says she will be "out for a few weeks".

Shiffrin thanks her fans for their "love and support" and hopes to be back in full attack soon. Show more

At Saturday's giant slalom in Killington, Mikaela Shiffrin crashed in the second run and had to be taken away by rescue sled. Ski fans held their breath until Shiffrin reported from hospital late in the evening and announced that there was "no cause for great concern".

No damage to the ligaments had been found and the bones and internal organs appear to be in good order. However, the US American will not be able to return to the slopes straight away. She has suffered a deep puncture wound, can hardly walk and is in severe pain.

On Monday evening, Shiffrin posted again on social media and looked back on her fall at the weekend. "I was impaled - almost like Olaf," she says in a video, alluding to the snowman from the Disney film "Frozen".

A break of several weeks

"I have a stab wound and quite severe muscle trauma in the entire right area. I hope I can get back on skis soon," she says. But that would take a while. "At least a couple of weeks until I can sustain big forces again," says Shiffrin. "Thanks to everyone for every ounce of love and support."

The five-time overall World Cup winner is therefore likely to miss the next races in Beaver Creek in a week and a half. Two super-Gs are on the program in St. Moritz on the weekend of 21/22 December. These races may also come too soon. The next tests of strength in the technical disciplines will follow at the end of the year (December 28/29) in Semmering.

Oh look…

I’ve been impaled.😅



Gonna be a minute…like a few weeks minimum…to be able to take on much of any force. Thank you all for every ounce of love and support, in the grand scheme, it’s a small pot hole (pun intended), and I’m very thankful for that!#MovingRightAlong pic.twitter.com/KK0VUJccNf — Mikaela Shiffrin ⛷️ (@MikaelaShiffrin) December 2, 2024

