Mikaela Shiffrin returns to the World Cup just in time for the World Championships. Picture: Keystone

Mikaela Shiffrin is back. Shortly before the World Championships, she makes her comeback in the slalom in Courchevel, but loses over 2 seconds on the winning time and dampens expectations with a view to the title fights in Saalbach.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a two-month injury break, Mikaela Shiffrin returns to the World Cup at the slalom in Courchevel and finishes in the top 10 straight away.

However, the American loses a lot of time on the winning time and says afterwards: "The race has shown us what we still need to train in the time remaining until the World Championships."

Due to the short time until the World Championships, Shiffrin is leaving it open as to whether she will compete in the team combination with Lindsey Vonn as planned. Show more

Two months after her crash in Killington, where Mikaela Shiffrin suffered cuts to her stomach, the US American is back in the World Cup on Thursday. Shiffrin put in two solid runs in the slalom in Courchevel, but lost over two seconds to the outstanding winner Zrinka.

Because the Croatian also distanced the rest of the competition by over a second or more, Shiffrin managed to finish in 10th place despite being a long way behind. "The race showed us what we still need to train in the time remaining until the World Championships," the 29-year-old sums up in the ORF interview. "The conditions were very challenging, but it was good to see how high the level of the competition is."

No appearance in the World Championship combined?

However, the returnee is tempering expectations shortly before the start of the World Championships next week. "I saw different intensities in my turns and a few mistakes - and it was pretty exhausting. I don't know if I'll manage to be 100 percent fit by the World Championships," says Shiffrin.

And so the US American also expresses doubts as to whether she will be able to compete together with Lindsey Vonn as a dream duo for the team combination on February 11 as planned. "I have to train for giant slalom and slalom. I don't know if it will work out with the team combination. We also have other good skiers, but if it works out, of course I'd love to race," emphasizes Shiffrin and jokes: "If Lindsey saw it today, I don't know if she'd want it now."

Videos from the resort