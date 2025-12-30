Fairness trampled underfoot? Now Shiffrin defends herself: "It wasn't about gaining an advantage"

Mikaela Shiffrin was given more inspection time than the other racers before her winning run at Semmering. Keystone

Mikaela Shiffrin's victory in the slalom at Semmering on Sunday left a bad taste in the mouth, as she was able to inspect the course setting in the 2nd run longer than the competition. Swiss-Ski even considered a protest against the US-American. Now Shiffrin is defending herself against the accusations.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the women's slalom at Semmering 2025, an unusually large number of racers dropped out in the first run, which led to a last-minute course change before the second run.

Mikaela Shiffrin was given additional viewing time and won the race, which triggered criticism of fairness. Swiss-Ski considered a protest, but decided against it after the race organizers' explanation.

Shiffrin now rejects the accusations, criticizes the slope conditions as unsafe and calls for more cooperation for fairer and safer races. Show more

The last World Cup race of 2025 will once again provide plenty to talk about. When 39 out of a total of 79 racers were eliminated in the first run of the women's slalom at Semmering on Sunday, the race organizers reacted before the second run and changed the course slightly at short notice when most of the athletes had already completed their inspection.

The exceptions: Dzenifera Germane and Mikaela Shiffrin, who were given an extra fifteen minutes for their inspection as a result. "That gave them an advantage," explained Swiss women's head coach Beat Tschuor after the race. Shiffrin, still fourth after the first run, also won the race in the end - nine hundredths ahead of Camille Rast.

Swiss-Ski even considered a protest, but the officials were able to explain their actions clearly, explains Tschuor. "For me, it was important to send a signal that it doesn't work like this and that it has to be fair for everyone."

Shiffrin defends herself

More than 24 hours later, Mikaela Shiffrin responded to the accusation of a lack of fairness in a detailed Instagram post and defended herself. "Unfortunately, the race was not a good reflection of our sport. A combination of decisions and the preparation of the course over the course of the week led to a very unstable track," writes the 30-year-old. "It was very difficult to manage the course at all - and for many athletes who started later, it was almost dangerous."

She continues: "I spoke to several athletes at the finish line who were frustrated, shaken and even scared when they stood at the start and saw what was in front of them." Safety was a major problem, as evidenced by the high drop-out rate of almost 50 percent. "I was told that it was the highest failure rate since 1999," said Shiffrin.

Apparently, before the second run, the US American of all people complained about the passage, which was later changed, and prompted the race organizers to rethink the situation. In her long text, Shiffrin calls for the athletes, the FIS and the coaches to work better together to make the races safer and fairer. "44 retirements in two runs is not entertaining - it's brutal and frankly hard to watch."

Problem should have been recognized earlier

The adjustment of the course in the second run is another example of a situation where action was taken reactively rather than proactively. The change made by the FIS was necessary for safety reasons, the 106-time World Cup winner defends herself.

"But this should have been clarified before the inspection opened - and not while the athletes were already inspecting the course - which led to confusion, delays in the inspection and questions about fairness," says Shiffrin. "It wasn't about gaining an advantage. It just should have been recognized earlier so everyone could inspect the same, correct course."

She will continue to speak out in situations where safety is at risk, the series winner announces. "I hope that the following discussions will lead to constructive improvements."