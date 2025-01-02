  1. Residential Customers
Return before the World Ski Championships? Shiffrin nurtures hope of a comeback: "Things are progressing"

SDA

2.1.2025 - 12:16

Following her injury in Killington, Mikaela Shiffrin is hoping to be back on skis soon.
Keystone

Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin is nurturing hopes of a comeback this winter. She is making progress, the US American announced on Instagram.

Keystone-SDA

02.01.2025, 12:16

02.01.2025, 12:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Mikaela Shiffrin crashed at the end of November during the giant slalom in Killington and suffered a severe stab wound in her stomach.
  • After fears that the US American would be out for the whole season, there are now hopes of a comeback.
  • In a video showing her doing exercises in the gym, Shiffrin talks about her progress.
Show more

She still has a way to go before she is ready to ski with intensity again, explained Shiffrin and published a video showing her doing exercises in the gym. But: She hopes to be able to make a few easy turns in the snow next week. "I'm making progress and I'm so happy about it."

Shiffrin crashed at her home race, the giant slalom in Killington, at the end of November and suffered a severe stab wound in her stomach. She has been out of action ever since. As her recovery did not initially go as hoped, the 29-year-old had to undergo surgery in mid-December. Fluid was removed and a torn muscle near the pelvis was treated, Shiffrin reported afterwards. She had seemed less confident of being able to return to the World Cup this season.

The big ski hospital. Cruciate ligament ruptures, broken bones and concussions - these stars have been badly hit

The big ski hospitalCruciate ligament ruptures, broken bones and concussions - these stars have been badly hit

Shiffrin currently has 99 World Cup victories. In Killington, she was on her way to breaking the mark of 100 successes, which had long been considered unattainable. The Alpine World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm from February 4 to 16 should also motivate the exceptional athlete on her way to a comeback.

