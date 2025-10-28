Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is working on his comeback. His fiancée Mikaela Shiffrin says: "He's doing incredibly well. But it's also a very long road for him." Keystone

Almost two years after his serious crash in Wengen, ski star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is still struggling with the long-term consequences - but the Norwegian is planning his comeback despite permanent damage.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is still recovering from long-term injuries, including a permanently restricted shoulder, 21 months after his serious crash in Wengen.

"He will probably be limited in his shoulder for the rest of his life," says his fiancée Mikaela Shiffrin.

Despite the health restrictions, Kilde is working on his comeback - with the aim of competing in the downhill race in Beaver Creek on December 4. Show more

Norwegian ski star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde had a serious crash in the downhill in Wengen in January 2024 and is still struggling with the consequences of his injuries 21 months later. This has now been confirmed by his fiancée Mikaela Shiffrin at a press event with FIS President Johan Eliasch.

"He has restrictions on his shoulder. He will probably be limited there for the rest of his life," said the record-breaking World Cup winner from the USA.

Kilde crashed on the Lauberhorn downhill in the finishing S and crashed into the safety fence at high speed. After lengthy initial treatment on the course, he was transported away by helicopter.

The injuries were serious: a deep cut on his calf required numerous stitches. In addition, a nerve was damaged, resulting in paralysis of the muscles used to lift his toes. Kilde was temporarily confined to a wheelchair and also suffered a dislocated shoulder. An infection in his shoulder later set him back again.

Comeback in five weeks?

The 33-year-old has not competed in a race since the terrible accident. But he is working hard on his comeback. Kilde's goal is to start in the first downhill race of the season on December 4 in Beaver Creek. Shiffrin on his way back: "He's doing incredibly well. But it's also a very long way for him."

The Norwegian recently posted a video on Instagram showing his journey from the crash in Wengen via rehab back into training. He wrote: "This is not just about coming back. This is about starting over."

