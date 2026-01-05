Camille Rast and Mikaela Shirrin are beaming in Kranjska Gora. imago

After Camille Rast established herself as a permanent fixture in the Ski World Cup last winter, the Valais skier is now stronger than ever. And receives high praise from her biggest rival.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Camille Rast won both the giant slalom and the slalom in Kranjska Gora within 24 hours, beating Mikaela Shiffrin in her showpiece discipline.

The Swiss also earned praise from Shiffrin, who paid tribute to her rival.

After a difficult phase in 2025 due to injury, Rast has made a strong comeback and is currently consistently at the top of the world rankings. Show more

"That was an incredible show," wrote Mikaela Shiffrin on Instagram on Sunday evening. Although this is the first time this winter that the American has not finished on the top step of the podium in a slalom in Kranjska Gora, Shiffrin is delighted with her performance and second place.

"Today was an unforgettable experience and it was a privilege to be part of this competition. I can't imagine skiing faster myself, and Camille Rast absolutely did it," said Shiffrin, praising the performance of the Swiss athlete, who won both the giant slalom and the slalom in Slovenia within 24 hours.

"If only the whole world could understand what a challenge it is to take first place in both the giant slalom and the slalom in one weekend to appreciate Camille's achievement even more," Shiffrin continued. "What's even more impressive is her heart in showing this kind of expression and commitment to the people affected by the tragedy in Crans-Montana."

It goes without saying that Shiffrin can appreciate the scale of this achievement. The 106-time World Cup winner has already achieved the double of giant slalom and slalom at the same venue on two consecutive days ten times - including in Kranjska Gora in 2018.

Rast is Shiffrin's toughest rival

There were already signs last winter that Rast could one day become a serious challenger to Shiffrin in the slalom. In the first seven World Cup races of the 2024/25 season, the 26-year-old consistently finished in the top 5, celebrating two victories in the process. In mid-February 2025, she was also crowned World Champion in the slalom at the World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

Then came the setback: in the first slalom after the World Championships, Rast crashed in Sestriere shortly before the finish. She slid over the line - and the consequences were serious. She was unable to find her rhythm in the remaining races, and her damaged hip continued to bother her beyond the summer.

After a somewhat bumpy start to the season (15th in the giant slalom in Sölden, 15th in the slalom in Levi), Rast has now finally found her top form again. In the last seven races she has always finished in the top 4, and before the two victories last weekend there were three more podium places for the Valais skier (2nd place in each).

If she can maintain her form, Rast will also become a serious competitor for Shiffrin in the battle for the overall World Cup. The US-American (823 points) is still 120 points ahead of the Swiss. Rast is also one of Switzerland's hottest medal hopes with a view to the Olympic Games.