The slalom cracks will compete in the very last World Championship race on Sunday. Silvan Zurbriggen assesses the chances of the Swiss for blue Sport and says that he believes Tanguy Nef is capable of a big surprise.

Jan Arnet

After Camille Rast's demonstration of power in the women's World Championship slalom on Saturday, the men are in demand on Sunday. It is likely to be a difficult race against the technical high-flyers from Norway - but Silvan Zurbriggen believes the Swiss can do something.

The 43-year-old sees potential for a Swiss medal in Daniel Yule and Tanguy Nef in particular. "Yule got a bit tangled up with the equipment. But he's now coming back to the tried and tested and his form is certainly improving," Zurbriggen told blue Sport.

"He hasn't had the perfect runs yet, but he realizes that he can ski at the top of the world again," says Zurbriggen, assessing Yule's chances. He even goes one step further with Nef.

"With Tanguy Nef, we have a skier who is not yet at the limit in terms of skiing. He still has a lot of reserves and I believe he is capable of winning races," says Zubriggen, who can imagine a medal on Sunday: "Thanks to the good self-confidence he is developing, he is also a candidate for me who could surprise at the World Championships."

