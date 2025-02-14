While Marco Odermatt narrowly misses out on the giant slalom medals, Thomas Tumler and Loïc Meillard step into the breach and let Switzerland celebrate silver and bronze. At the finish line, however, the two find themselves in different emotional worlds.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss men also strike gold in the giant slalom at the World Ski Championships. Thomas Tumler wins silver, Loïc Meillard now takes bronze after winning gold in the team combined.

Nevertheless, the two podium racers find themselves in different emotional worlds in the finish area. Meillard is even slightly disappointed.

Tumler, on the other hand, is overjoyed with second place and thanks the federation: "Swiss-Ski always believed in me." Show more

After three medals and two world championship titles in the speed disciplines and the triple triumph in the team combined, the Swiss men also hit the giant slalom at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach. Even though Marco Odermatt, defending champion and dominator in this discipline, missed out on the podium by a measly seven hundredths.

With Thomas Tumler in second and Loïc Meillard in third, two compatriots of the disappointed Odermatt stepped into the breach. However, both medal winners find themselves in very different emotional worlds in the finish area.

Tumler: "Not giving up pays off"

Tumler is overjoyed after his wild ride in the second run and the jump from 6th to 2nd place. "My run was right on the limit. I had the feeling that I had given everything away in the upper section. I wanted at least one more good position and took a full risk. It worked out great," says the Samnaun native in the SRF interview and makes it clear: "It was difficult. There were always such changes in light and shade. The riders in front of me still had sun, so I had to take full risks. The mistakes didn't seem to cost me that much time."

The first World Cup victory in Beaver Creek in December, now the first World Championship medal in the giant slalom - Tumler is setting new standards at the age of 35. "I've always taken longer with everything - even back at school," he says, beaming: "It pays not to give up. I'm happy about this medal even at 35."

Special thanks to Swiss-Ski. "They could have kicked me out three years ago. But they believed in me," emphasizes Tumler, adding: "It's great that I'm here now."

Meillard's quiet disappointment

Meillard's feelings are completely different, as he has to relinquish a big lead over the winner Haaser in the second part of the second run. "It's tough when you know that more would have been possible," admits the 28-year-old and explains: "It wasn't so great in the middle section. I had problems hitting the track well. That costs so much time on a slope where you should be attacking."

For this reason, Meillard is disappointed shortly after the race. But: "I'll be very happy tonight," says Meillard, who is already winning his second medal in Saalbach after gold in the team combined - and even has his third chance ahead of him in the slalom on Sunday. But first there are the giant slalom celebrations, including the medal ceremony and TV interviews.

"It takes energy, you don't have a minute to recover. If you only have one day off before the next race, it's difficult. But it's all part of it and they are beautiful moments. Sharing another podium with a team-mate is a great memory," says Meillard about the packed program, including the medal ceremony. "Tomorrow will certainly be a bit tough. But it's important to refocus on Sunday and step on the gas twice for a minute."

Videos from the department