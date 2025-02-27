Stefanie Grob wins her second medal at the Junior World Championships. After winning gold in the downhill, the 21-year-old from Appenzell takes silver in the giant slalom. Grob was 56 hundredths behind the winner Giorgia Colomb from Italy. The American Elisabeth Bocock also made it onto the podium. Grob had already won silver in the giant slalom two years ago in St. Anton.

The race ended bitterly for Sue Piller, who was on her way to the gold medal. The 19-year-old from Fribourg, who was 70 hundredths ahead of Collomb in the first run, missed a gate in the second run and was eliminated.