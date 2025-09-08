The coach threatened and humiliated the athletes for years. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A South Tyrolean who coached juniors in a regional association is alleged to have humiliated and sexually harassed female athletes for years. The Swiss sports court has now passed judgment.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the court, a former junior ski coach threatened, humiliated and sexually harassed female athletes.

The Italian is banned from coaching young female athletes for five years and must complete an anti-violence coaching course.

Many of the women affected left the sport and are still suffering the consequences today. Show more

Nine young women once dreamed of making a career on the world's ski slopes like Lara Gut-Behrami or Michelle Gisin. But for them, their junior years with a regional association turned into a nightmare. As the "Luzerner Zeitung" reported, her head coach, a former downhill skier from South Tyrol, had attracted attention for years with threats, humiliation and sexual assaults.

The now 52-year-old had beaten female athletes, insulted them and watched them in the showers at training camps. "Now you have to spread your legs, you never do that", he is said to have once said. He himself denies these accusations, but admits to having talked about "bottoms". Several of those affected also describe being touched on the hips and thighs, which was allegedly part of the warm-up.

The balance of power was clear: an adult coach, protected by the regional association, over underage female athletes. One athlete spoke of a "climate of fear". Many girls did not dare to defend themselves - for fear of losing their careers.

Coach banned for five years

Swiss Sport Integrity (SSI) only intervened in 2023 after an athlete made a report. However, despite precautionary measures, the coach remained in office for the time being. It was only after further complaints that things started to move. Eight young women finally testified in tears, with many reporting panic attacks and nightmares.

According to the CH-Media report, the Swiss sports court attested to the high credibility of those affected, but found that the coach had "massively misjudged" his actions. The verdict: a five-year ban from working with young players, plus 25 hours of mandatory coaching on psychological and sexual violence. The Italian must also pay CHF 3,000 in legal costs.

The convicted man now lives in South Tyrol again, where he works as a craftsman. According to the newspaper, however, the story is far from over for the athletes concerned - many have left competitive sport and some are still suffering from eating disorders, anxiety or depression.

Note: In an initial version, the coach was referred to as an employee of Swiss Ski. This has since been corrected in the original article by CH Media. The editorial team apologizes.