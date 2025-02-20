Czech ski racer Tereza Nova had a serious crash in Garmisch just under a month ago. Keystone

Almost four weeks after her serious training accident on the Kandahar, Tereza Nova has been brought back to the Czech Republic. The 27-year-old is awake again, but has a long rehab ahead of her.

DPA dpa

Czech ski racer Tereza Nova is being brought back home almost a month after her serious training accident in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The 27-year-old has been woken up from her coma and is in a stable condition, according to an update published by the Fis World Federation. She will now be transferred to a hospital in the Czech Republic. Further examinations will be carried out there. After that, the 2022 Olympic participant can expect a long rehabilitation phase.

Put into a coma after a brain haemorrhage

Nova crashed heavily during downhill training on the Kandahar piste at the end of January and was then flown directly to the Murnau Trauma Clinic by helicopter. The athlete was diagnosed with severe craniocerebral trauma with a haemorrhage, an injury to the carotid artery and a fracture of the eye socket. She underwent surgery and was placed in an induced coma. After two weeks, the doctors began to reduce the medication and gradually wake Nova up again.

"We still have a long way to go"

"It was very fortunate that everyone reacted so quickly," said Nova's partner Ondrej Berndt, who is also the Czech national coach. He expressly thanked the hospital staff and everyone who had supported Nova. He himself and her closest family had accompanied Nova throughout her entire hospital stay in Murnau. "We still have a long way to go, but I am convinced that we will make it," said Berndt.

