Manuel Feller criticizes the artificial bumps in Sölden. Keystone

The first ski races of the season take place in Sölden on October 25 and 26. The ski cracks will have to adjust to certain changes.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first ski races of the season take place in Sölden on October 25 and 26.

The giant slalom racers will have to prepare for new features on the piste.

Austrian ski ace Manuel Feller is less than enthusiastic and voices criticism. Show more

Race director Markus Waldner already explained three weeks ago that the steep slope in Sölden is getting steeper every year due to the moving glacier. He also revealed to "ORF" that there will be adjustments to the course. "Because we have a lot of snow this year, we will be adding two waves towards the finish, where it was very flat and a bit boring to just crouch. So that we also have a bit of action there."

Ski ace Manuel Feller was less than enthusiastic about the new features in an interview with "ORF": "I don't know if it was necessary to add something like that in the first race at 3000 meters just before the finish."

The 33-year-old Austrian is also thinking about safety: "There is a certain amount of risk involved - especially in the second run." But Feller doesn't make too much of a fuss: "I'm not the biggest fan of it now, but it's the same for everyone and we try to adapt to it."

Not everything remains the same for the spectators either. In order to give the fans a better view of the athletes at the finish, the finish area will be lowered.

Will the Swiss have a good start to the season?

Last year, the Swiss dominated the season. However, there is still plenty of room for improvement when it comes to the start of the season. Lara Gut-Behrami and Loïc Meillard were not even able to start and Marco Odermatt was eliminated after just 40 seconds in the first run. Gino Caviezel was the best Swiss racer in ninth place, while Camille Rast was the best Swiss racer in the women's race in twelfth place.

