Federica Brignone is leaving no stone unturned in the race against time to return in time for the 2026 Olympic Games in northern Italy. Keystone

Federica Brignone has undergone surgery on her injured left knee.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Italian Ski Federation FISI announced that the procedure should help speed up her rehabilitation and enable a better assessment of the condition of her joint.

The 35-year-old Italian suffered a double tibia and fibula fracture and a torn cruciate ligament at the Italian Championships at the beginning of April. Since then, she has been racing against time with a view to the 2026 Olympic Games in Cortina and Milan.

Last season, Brignone won the World Championship title in the giant slalom and the overall World Cup for the second time (ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami). It is uncertain whether the Milan native will have recovered from her serious injuries by the Winter Games in northern Italy in February. The operation on Tuesday "went perfectly", wrote the FISI.