  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Aiming for the Olympic Games Ski star Federica Brignone undergoes knee surgery

SDA

29.7.2025 - 21:00

Federica Brignone is leaving no stone unturned in the race against time to return in time for the 2026 Olympic Games in northern Italy.
Federica Brignone is leaving no stone unturned in the race against time to return in time for the 2026 Olympic Games in northern Italy.
Keystone

Federica Brignone has undergone surgery on her injured left knee.

Keystone-SDA

29.07.2025, 21:00

29.07.2025, 21:27

The Italian Ski Federation FISI announced that the procedure should help speed up her rehabilitation and enable a better assessment of the condition of her joint.

The 35-year-old Italian suffered a double tibia and fibula fracture and a torn cruciate ligament at the Italian Championships at the beginning of April. Since then, she has been racing against time with a view to the 2026 Olympic Games in Cortina and Milan.

Last season, Brignone won the World Championship title in the giant slalom and the overall World Cup for the second time (ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami). It is uncertain whether the Milan native will have recovered from her serious injuries by the Winter Games in northern Italy in February. The operation on Tuesday "went perfectly", wrote the FISI.

More from the department

At the age of 27. After knee injury: skier Noémie Kolly retires

At the age of 27After knee injury: skier Noémie Kolly retires

Gut-Behrami wants to become a mother.

Gut-Behrami wants to become a mother"I hope that we can expand our family"

Ski star on summer vacation. Marco Odermatt has fun in Speedos on an electric surfboard

Ski star on summer vacationMarco Odermatt has fun in Speedos on an electric surfboard