On social media, Norwegian ski star Henrik Kristoffersen announced the birth of his second child. Three years after the birth of his son Emil Henrik, his daughter Linnea was born on Saturday.

“Our little sister is finally here. Welcome home, our wonderful little girl,” writes Henrik Kristoffersen in an Instagram post. The Norwegian and his wife Tonje have become parents for the second time. A little over three years after the birth of their son Emil Henrik, their daughter Linnea was born on July 25.”

It didn't take long for congratulations to pour in from the world of skiing. “Congratulations to both of you,” writes fellow Swiss skier Atle Lie McGrath, for example. Lara Colturi, Alexander Steen Olsen, and Marco Büchel echo his sentiments.

Kristoffersen has already stood on the podium more than 100 times in his World Cup career, but is making a fresh start ahead of the new season with a change of brand. After four years with Van Deer, the 32-year-old will compete for Head going forward—and as a father of two.