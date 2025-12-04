One year after being diagnosed with cancer, Niels Hintermann is about to make his comeback to top-class sport. At a pre-season media conference, the speed skier spoke about what has changed for him and what has stayed the same.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Just over a year after being diagnosed with lymphoma, Niels Hintermann is returning to the World Cup.

Early detection and successful treatment enabled him to make a comeback, but this was never his primary goal: "In a situation like this, it doesn't matter whether you're a postman, banker or skier. Then everyone just wants to get well."

Despite his new composure, Hintermann remains ambitious and wants to be competitive again in the coming season. Show more

"Thank you, so far tip-top, I can't complain." Niels Hintermann answers as many do when asked how they are doing. In the vast majority of cases, the answer would elicit little more than a casual nod. For the 30-year-old, it carries more weight. He will give it at the media conference in Dübendorf at the beginning of October, where he and other Swiss-Ski athletes will pick up their equipment for the upcoming season. Just like a year ago, Hintermann has just returned from the training camp in South America. But the contrast could not be greater.

Instead of going to Dübendorf last October, Hintermann was invited to Hirslanden Hospital in Zurich at short notice. There he announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphatic cancer. A physiotherapist had noticed an enlarged lymph node. Hintermann, who had married a few months earlier, had not felt any symptoms.

Physically almost at "old level"

Treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy was initiated immediately. Because the cancer was discovered early and no other organs were affected, the chances of recovery were good. "It still sucks, but I'm tackling the whole thing with the feeling that it will be over after two or three months," said Hintermann at the time. And indeed: with the words "Over and out", Hintermann announced in February that he was cancer-free.

"I wouldn't wish that on anyone, that they had to go through that," says Hintermann now, looking back on his difficult time, adding that he could also learn and benefit a lot from it. It wasn't his intention to come back "just to die", but simply to get through the illness, explains Hintermann: "When you're in this situation, everyone has the same goal. Then it doesn't matter whether you're a postman, banker or skier. Then everyone just wants to get well." In such a phase, it doesn't really matter what comes after, but it is much more important to know who is behind you.

And now he is feeling "tip-top" again. Physically at least, he feels almost back to the level he was at before the illness. A lot has happened since he did his first tests on the bike in March and - as was to be expected - reached his limits much faster than before. As early as April, initially with an adapted program, he started fitness training with the team.

Still ambitious, but also more relaxed

Hintermann has three World Cup victories to his name. After his sensational victory in the combined in Wengen in 2017, he triumphed twice in the downhill in Kvitfjell. He has also achieved four 3rd places in the supreme discipline. Hintermann finished the season before his illness as the sixth-best downhill skier. And now? "Now I'm enjoying being able to train and travel again," says Hintermann.

Being able to train on a closed-off piste has not been a given over the last 12 months. Above all, however, he is looking forward to the upcoming races: "The runs are even longer than in training, even more spectacular, and even more fun to ride. I'm definitely looking forward to that."

Will Niels Hintermann soon be cheering on the slopes again? sda

At the same time, the Zurich native lets it be known that he is still an athlete and has lost little of his ambition. The fact that he is not satisfied with the training sessions despite the circumstances is in keeping with his nature. Patience, Hintermann admits, has never been his strong point. After all, on his return to the World Cup, he wants to be "competitive", emphasizes Hintermann.

Even though he remains ambitious, the illness has put many things in his life into perspective. "Certain things seem less dramatic. Others, like sunrises, I suddenly enjoy more again." Above all, however, he is happy to have more "normality" again and to be able to answer the question of how he is doing with a short and concise "tip-top".

More ski videos