"The day has come!" Ski star Kilde confirms comeback in Copper Mountain

SDA

26.11.2025 - 20:18

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde makes his comeback on Thursday
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde makes his comeback on Thursday
Keystone

Norwegian ski racer Aleksander Kilde will make his comeback on Thursday at the Super-G in Copper Mountain, Colorado. The 33-year-old confirmed this on social media after an injury break of almost two years.

Keystone-SDA

26.11.2025, 20:18

26.11.2025, 22:23

The 2023 World Championship silver medallist in the super-G and downhill had a serious fall in the downhill in Wengen in January 2024. He underwent knee and shoulder surgery and his recovery was marked by setbacks such as blood poisoning.

"The day has come!", Kilde writes on Instagram and confirms: "After a long wait, a lot of patience, hard work and good preparation, I'll be back at the start of the race in Copper tomorrow."

The Norwegian also posted a video with footage of his bad crash in Wengen and the long, hard road back to the World Cup. "Two years feels like an eternity, but I refused to give up," says Kilde. "This is what I fought for. I'm focused, ready and more determined than ever to push my limits and celebrate my comeback! It's race day again."

