  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Erich was like family to me" Ski star Lindsey Vonn mourns the loss of her first coach

Patrick Lämmle

21.8.2025

Lindsey Vonn is in mourning.
Lindsey Vonn is in mourning.
Keystone

Tyrolean skiing pioneer Erich Sailer, who emigrated to the USA, has passed away at the age of 99. Lindsey Vonn bids farewell to her former sponsor with emotional words.

21.08.2025, 15:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Erich Sailer was Lindsey Vonn's first ski coach.
  • But Sailer was also a good friend of the family.
  • Vonn bids an emotional farewell to her former sponsor, who has died at the age of 99.
Show more

Together with his compatriots Pepi Gramshammer and Anderl Molterer, Sailer founded race camps for young skiers in America. Lindsey Vonn also learned to ski there as a little girl. And the 40-year-old has taken her former sponsor deep into her heart.

In an emotional Instagram post, she writes: "Erich was more than my ski coach. More than my father's ski coach. Erich was my family. My father has known him for 62 years and he has been a part of my life since I was born. Without him, I wouldn't be the person or the skier I am today."

At the end, Vonn writes: "I love you, Erich. Give my mom up there a hug from me."

You might also be interested in this

Ski news

He misses training camp in South America. Lenz Hächler once again thwarted by an injury

He misses training camp in South AmericaLenz Hächler once again thwarted by an injury

Swiss Ski boss steps down. Urs Lehmann becomes CEO of the FIS:

Swiss Ski boss steps downUrs Lehmann becomes CEO of the FIS: "I want to be a bridge builder"

"The easiest YES"Skier Joana Hählen has got engaged

"We had to change something"How Bernhard and Mari Russi saved their marriage

After harsh criticism of coach Assinger. Super-G World Champion Stephanie Venier announces her retirement

After harsh criticism of coach AssingerSuper-G World Champion Stephanie Venier announces her retirement