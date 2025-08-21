Lindsey Vonn is in mourning. Keystone

Tyrolean skiing pioneer Erich Sailer, who emigrated to the USA, has passed away at the age of 99. Lindsey Vonn bids farewell to her former sponsor with emotional words.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Erich Sailer was Lindsey Vonn's first ski coach.

But Sailer was also a good friend of the family.

Vonn bids an emotional farewell to her former sponsor, who has died at the age of 99. Show more

Together with his compatriots Pepi Gramshammer and Anderl Molterer, Sailer founded race camps for young skiers in America. Lindsey Vonn also learned to ski there as a little girl. And the 40-year-old has taken her former sponsor deep into her heart.

In an emotional Instagram post, she writes: "Erich was more than my ski coach. More than my father's ski coach. Erich was my family. My father has known him for 62 years and he has been a part of my life since I was born. Without him, I wouldn't be the person or the skier I am today."

At the end, Vonn writes: "I love you, Erich. Give my mom up there a hug from me."

