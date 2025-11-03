Lindsey Vonn poses for the US ski team in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) KEYSTONE

Ski star Lindsey Vonn is publicizing a hate message she received on social media. In it, an Instagram user calls her "disgusting" and a "disgusting American".

Sandro Zappella

Lindsey Vonn is a global ski star. The American is also active on social media; the speed skier has 2.6 million followers on Instagram. However, her fame also has negative sides, especially on social media. Vonn showed what this looks like herself. In an Instagram story, the 41-year-old posted a screenshot of a shocking message written to her by a user: "You are absolutely disgusting. Not a role model. I'm happy when you're injured and hope you miss the Olympics you disgusting 'American'. Ski into a tree"

picture: screenshot instagram

Vonn commented on the message with: "The dark side of social media. Thank you for wishing me dead." The 82-time World Cup winner has already spoken out about hate messages on social media in the past, including against body shaming.

Incidentally, Lindsey Vonn's season kicks off on the snow from December 12 to 14 in St. Moritz. Two downhill races and a super-G will then take place in Graubünden. The highlights of the season will then be the Olympic Games in Cortina in February 2026.

