Marcel Hirscher returns to the slopes. Keystone

Marcel Hirscher wants to give it another go. Following a cruciate ligament rupture in December, the Austrian is daring to make another World Cup comeback. The 36-year-old announced this on social media.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marcel Hirscher announces his World Cup comeback after tearing his cruciate ligament and confirms his return for the new season via Instagram.

The eight-time overall World Cup winner had already started a comeback last year after retiring in 2019, but this was halted after a few races due to an injury. Show more

There was great excitement in the ski scene when Marcel Hirscher announced that he would be making his comeback in the 2024/25 season after retiring in September 2019. The eight-time overall World Cup winner finished 23rd in his first race, the giant slalom in Sölden in October. He missed the second run in the slalom in Levi and Hirscher was eliminated in the first run in Gurgl.

Then Marcel Hirscher's comeback was already over. The Austrian, who competes for the Netherlands, tore a cruciate ligament during giant slalom training in December.

"Maybe I'm finally done with my journey now. For the first time, I'm experiencing the painful issue of cruciate ligaments first-hand. What remains is that these eight months were intense and I had a lot of fun," said Hirscher.

Now his journey continues, as the eight-time overall World Cup winner noted on Instagram: "I'm ready for a new season and now you can call it a comeback." He is having fun in training. His FIS wildcard is still valid. "He can start 17 times under this condition," explained FIS race director Markus Waldner recently.