Mikaela Shiffrin is the best female ski racer of our time. She won slalom gold at the Olympics. Because she also makes political statements, she receives hate comments. She is now making some of them public.

The US American stands for "inclusion, diversity and kindness". Values that clearly not everyone shares.

The best female skier in the world is therefore repeatedly subjected to fierce abuse on social networks. Show more

US ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin has published hate messages that she received online during the Winter Olympics. In a post on Instagram, the best alpine athlete of the moment shared some of the comments. "You're a fucking joke," someone wrote, calling Shiffrin a "worthless piece of shit".

Someone else wrote: "Stay in Italy, you bitch." One user was clearly being ironic: "It would be such a shame if you got injured and could never ski again." Someone else wrote on the network: "Shame on you, you traitor."

The reason for many of the insults was obviously that Shiffrin was asked about the current political situation in the USA before her start at the Winter Games in northern Italy. She then quoted Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela from South Africa and expressed the hope that sport would promote values such as "inclusion, diversity and kindness", which were important to her.

Team kept comments secret at Olympics

The athlete kept herself off social media during the Games. Her team announced that they had not seen any of the hate comments on site in Cortina. They also contacted the platform operators to ensure that those messages could no longer be read.

The policies of US President Donald Trump and his actions against migrants were a major topic during the Olympics. Many athletes were critical of this - which in turn led to them being accused from America of not being patriots. Even Trump himself made very disparaging remarks about a freestyle skier in an online post.

Dominant slalom gold after Beijing disappointment

Shiffrin won gold in the slalom in Cortina in dominant fashion and also managed to get revenge for her completely unsuccessful 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Back then, she was the favorite and failed to win a medal in several events. In the past, the American has repeatedly told how she often felt under pressure during her career. For years, she had repeatedly vomited from the tension - especially at major events and sometimes even shortly before her races.