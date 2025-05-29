Petra Vlhova is taken away after her serious fall. Keystone

16 months ago, she had a serious fall and Petra Vlhova has been struggling with pain and uncertainty ever since. Now the Slovakian is talking about the most difficult phase of her career - and her fear of the final end.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Petra Vlhova suffered serious knee injuries in a fall in Jasna in January 2024, which led to a long time out and a follow-up operation.

In an interview, she describes the drastic restrictions on her everyday life and the persistent pain that made even light activities impossible.

Despite progress in rehab, her sporting future remains uncertain as she cannot be given a medical prognosis for a full return to skiing. Show more

Around 16 months ago, on January 20, 2024, it happened: Petra Vlhova crashed heavily during the giant slalom in Jasna. The Slovakian suffered a torn cruciate and medial ligament and has not returned to the slopes since. A setback followed in March, when Vlhova had to undergo another operation due to persistent pain and cartilage problems.

On "Radio Slovensko", Vlhova talks about her difficult time: "I had no life left. I could no longer do anything, not run, not cycle, not ski. I was in pain at the slightest exertion."

The 29-year-old goes on to say that no doctor could give her a guarantee that everything would be fine and that she would be able to ski again: "I'm now taking one step at a time, and even if the rehab goes well, we have to see if I'll be able to stand in the starting gate again," explains Vlhova, adding: "I don't know if I'll ever be able to ski again. It's very difficult to make a prognosis."

Vlhova is one of the most successful female skiers in recent history. She won World Championship gold in the giant slalom in 2019, the overall World Cup in 2021 and became Olympic champion in the slalom in 2022.

