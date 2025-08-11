Joana Hählen has got engaged. The speed specialist announced the news on social media.

Syl Battistuzzi

At the end of April, Swiss-Ski announced that Joana Hählen would no longer have national team status and would be assigned to the A squad for the coming season. A setback for the skier from the Bernese Oberland, who has already suffered three cruciate ligament ruptures in her career.

On the other hand, things are going well for the speed skier in her private life. The 33-year-old announced her engagement in an Instagram post. "The easiest YES ❤️💍❤️" wrote Hählen, adding: "Sunset & full moon - exactly where we fell in love 8.5 years ago."

Many well-wishers added their congratulations under her post. Corinne Suter, Tina Weirather, Stephanie Venier, Kajsa Lie, Anouk Vergé-Dépré, Jasmine Flury, Luca de Aliprandini, Elena Curtoni, Tamara Tippler, Kira Weidle, Laura Gauche, Noel von Grünigen, Elisa Gasparin, Mathieu Bailet, Marie-Michele Gagnon and Stephanie Jenal were among those who wrote.