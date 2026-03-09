  1. Residential Customers
Junior World Championships in Narvik Skiing jewel Sandro Manser wins silver in the super-G

Tobias Benz

9.3.2026

Sandro Manser wins silver in the super-G in Narvik.
zVg

Sandro Manser wins silver in the super-G at the Junior World Championships, just like last year. The 20-year-old from Schwyz only just missed out on victory again.

09.03.2026, 15:09

In 2025 in Tarvisio it was five hundredths, this year in Narvik it was only three hundredths - but once again Manser had to give way to a competitor. This time, Victor Hahighat from France was just faster than the Swiss, who celebrated his first victory at European Cup level in the downhill in Santa Caterina in December. The podium was completed by Canadian Jake Kertesz-Knight.

