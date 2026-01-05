Marc Rochat is particularly affected by the accident in Crans-Montana. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

The inferno in the "Le Constellation" bar has shaken Crans-Montana - and also World Cup skier Marc Rochat. He knows the bar very well, was there the day before the accident and was worried about young people close to him.

Sandro Zappella

A tragic accident in the "Le Constellation" bar overshadowed New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana. The tragedy is particularly close to the heart of Swiss World Cup skier Marc Rochat - he has many personal memories of the place and the bar. The 33-year-old spent a lot of time in Crans-Montana in his youth. He was at his parents' vacation home practically every weekend and during the winter vacations, writes Blick.

Rochat also knows the unlucky bar "Le Constellation" very well from this time: "As a teenager, I felt very comfortable in this bar, which was decorated with particularly beautiful leopard-look carpets at the time. I must have celebrated seven New Year's Eve parties here."

Rochat is particularly worried about young people

Rochat was also in his former favorite bar this winter - the day before the accident. "I was at Le Constellation with my wife. But not at the bar in the basement, but on the veranda. We had tea there," Rochat tells Blick.

The shock was correspondingly great when he found out about the New Year's tragedy at Le Constellation. Rochat goes on to explain that he was particularly worried about some young people from a private school in Crans-Montana: "I'm an ambassador from the private school Le Régent. Some of the pupils see me as a bit of a big brother, and I've already done ski days with them."

One of these youngsters has the same, rare name as his son: Lupo. "Because I assumed that Lupo had gone to the New Year's Eve party at 'Le Constellation' with a few of his classmates, I was particularly worried." Lupo was actually at the New Year's Eve party with his colleagues on December 31, but was able to escape from the inferno in time.

Rochat wants to start in mourning

Marc Rochat will now continue his intensive sporting schedule. Five slaloms are on the World Cup program in January, the first of which is already on Wednesday in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy. The man from Lausanne would like to express his condolences. "At the next team meeting, I will make a plea for us to start in Madonna wearing mourning florals in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana," says Rochat.

At the women's races in Kranjska Gora last weekend, Camille Rast from Valais did the same. The technical specialist won both the giant slalom and the slalom in Slovenia and said in an emotional interview after her victory on Saturday that her thoughts were with the families of the victims.