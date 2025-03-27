Only the best racers of the season are still competing in the season finale, but that doesn't apply to the slope workers. A so-called slider comes dangerously close to World Championship bronze medal winner Linus Strasser.

Patrick Lämmle

Linus Strasser starts the last race of the season with bib number 9. The German loses 1.47 seconds to Timon Haugan in the first run and is classified in 7th place at the halfway point. But all that is irrelevant immediately after the race. First and foremost, everyone is simply happy that there was no nasty crash shortly beforehand.

During Strasser's run, a piste worker, who was almost in danger of crashing just beforehand, crosses the course. Strasser is not completely slowed down, but without this incident he would most likely have been a few tenths faster. At the finish line, the German only shakes his head briefly, but otherwise remains outwardly calm.

SRF commentator Stefan Hofmänner says: "It's always a disadvantage of venues that are not experienced. The risk of something like this happening in Schladming, Kitzbühel, Adelboden or Wengen is much smaller there because there are well-coordinated teams. Not here."

You might also be interested in this