In the last Olympic race, Camille Rast wins the first medal for the Swiss women skiers and averts the worst-case scenario. Sonja Nef sorts out the silver performance and underlines why Wendy Holdener can also leave with her head held high.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Camille Rast averts the worst-case scenario and secures the first Olympic medal for the Swiss alpine women in the last race.

"The fact that Camille won a medal in the slalom is more than just worthy," praises Sonja Nef in her analysis with blue Sport.

Nef has many words of praise for the sorely disappointed Wendy Holdener. Show more

While the Swiss men excel in the alpine Olympic races and bring Swiss Olympic a shower of medals, the women are at the bottom. Neither in the speed races, nor in the team combined, nor in the giant slalom did they manage a podium finish.

Thanks to Camille Rast, however, the Swiss women's team can still celebrate at the last opportunity. The 26-year-old was only beaten by the outstanding Mikaela Shiffrin in the final slalom and secured silver.

"The worst-case scenario was that there would be no medal. That wouldn't have been in keeping with the image that the women are presenting at the moment," says Sonja Nef in an interview with blue Sport and praises Rast: "Camille winning a medal in the slalom is more than worthy. She has World Cup victories and is currently the second best in the slalom. It's absolutely right that she takes silver today."

"In two days, Wendy will see it with completely different eyes"

Unlike Rast, Wendy Holdener remains without an Olympic medal and is bitterly disappointed after her fourth place in the slalom. "It's difficult for her at the moment. She knows that it was her last Olympic Games. And you have to think about it: this is the very first major event in 16 years, whether it's the World Championships or the Olympics, where she has gone home without a medal," emphasizes Nef.

This is precisely why Holdener can go home with her head held high. "It's amazing what she has always delivered. Now it wasn't enough. She's not the first absolute top athlete," says Nef. "Nobody goes home with a medal from every major event - not even Mikaela Shiffrin. Wendy really doesn't have to hide, she doesn't. It's tough now, but in two or three days' time she'll see things with completely different eyes."

Find out what Nef has to say about Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin and why she was particularly pleased about Loic Meillard's gold medal in the video at the beginning of the article.